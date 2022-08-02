ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Perdomo's bat, stellar defense lift D-backs over Rockies 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh. Arizona rallied again with one out in the eighth when Jake McCarthy hit a single and Emmanuel Rivera doubled to put runners on second and third. Carson Kelly grounded out, but Perdomo followed with a soft liner to right-center that just cleared the glove of leaping second baseman Brendan Rodgers. Perdomo followed in the ninth with a fantastic defensive play, diving for a grounder up the middle by C.J. Cron, before jumping to his feet and firing across the diamond for the second out of the inning.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego on Monday. Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger (0-1), and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third. “We’ve played good baseball, and we know when we play good baseball, we win,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Pitched very well tonight, couple home runs with some guys on base and played solid defense.”
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy