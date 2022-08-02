Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Jays’ miscues lead to Gordon run in 10th, Twins win 6-5
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored in the 10th inning for Minnesota after a pair of miscues by Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, giving the Twins a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. Gordon, who had three hits in the game, was...
Perdomo's bat, stellar defense lift D-backs over Rockies 6-5
PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh. Arizona rallied again with one out in the eighth when Jake McCarthy hit a single and Emmanuel Rivera doubled to put runners on second and third. Carson Kelly grounded out, but Perdomo followed with a soft liner to right-center that just cleared the glove of leaping second baseman Brendan Rodgers. Perdomo followed in the ninth with a fantastic defensive play, diving for a grounder up the middle by C.J. Cron, before jumping to his feet and firing across the diamond for the second out of the inning.
Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego on Monday. Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger (0-1), and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third. “We’ve played good baseball, and we know when we play good baseball, we win,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Pitched very well tonight, couple home runs with some guys on base and played solid defense.”
He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
What Experience Tells Michael Schofield About Bears Line
The wide zone blocking scheme being used by the Bears wasn't working well at first for Michael Schofield's 2015 Denver Broncos team but then they caught fire and they went on to win a Super Bowl.
Plaschke: Dodgers honor Vin Scully with a perfect and powerful Blue Heaven homage
Dodgers fans and players pay tribute in a ceremony to Vin Scully, shouting out "It's time for Dodger baseball!" in honor of the beloved team broadcaster.
