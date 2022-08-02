PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh. Arizona rallied again with one out in the eighth when Jake McCarthy hit a single and Emmanuel Rivera doubled to put runners on second and third. Carson Kelly grounded out, but Perdomo followed with a soft liner to right-center that just cleared the glove of leaping second baseman Brendan Rodgers. Perdomo followed in the ninth with a fantastic defensive play, diving for a grounder up the middle by C.J. Cron, before jumping to his feet and firing across the diamond for the second out of the inning.

