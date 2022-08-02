Forecast: Intense Heat to Make a Return to New England

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of NYC-based halal restaurants will be expanding to a third Boston-area location. According to a source, The Halal Guys plans to open at South Bay in Dorchester, with a page on edens.propertycapsule.com confirming this, showing that the dining spot will open on District Avenue within the mixed-use development. Once it opens, the new location will join others in Boston's Theater District and Cambridge's Porter Square, along with approximately 100 other locations in the United States and elsewhere--and more than 400 new outlets in the works, according to its website.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO