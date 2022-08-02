Forecast: Intense Heat to Make a Return to New England

Read on www.necn.com
FIRST ALERT: Boston Has Never Been This Hot for This Long. The Heat's Not Stopping.
Heat and humidity along with afternoon showers and storms continue to be the main weather regime. This hot stretch will remain through the weekend with higher humidity than Thursday, as well as a higher potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our chance for showers and storms will also pop up...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Oppressive Heat Moving in Thursday
Boston takes another stab at a heatwave starting Thursday as oppressive heat and humidity build in. Southerly flow guides in some of the hottest air of the year, rivaling records for the day. Overnight lows are quite warm too. Typically the area cools to the mid-60s overnight, but the forecast...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
NECN
Boston's Days-Long Heat Emergency Begins: ‘Hottest Day Ever'
The City of Boston's heat emergency kicked in Thursday, a day when the heat set a new record. The emergency was announced Wednesday, and will continue through Sunday. The city will have its 16 cooling centers open at Boston Centers or Youth & Families all over the Hub. Libraries are...
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
NECN
Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on...
NECN
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
NECN
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
How Boston Is Preparing for the ‘Extraordinary' Orange Line Shutdown — So Far
The sudden announcement that the MBTA will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days starting in a few weeks has commuters wondering how they'll get around and officials trying to help them. Much of the Orange Line's route goes through Boston, and Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the chief of streets for...
NECN
New Video Shows Moment Orange Line Train Caught Fire on Bridge Over Mystic River
New video obtained by the NBC10 Boston Investigators shows the moment flames started shooting from an Orange Line train stopped over the Mystic River last month, forcing passengers to evacuate onto the bridge. The train fire on July 21 left the front of the Orange Line train charred. Passengers had...
NECN
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields
A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Topsfield fire chief said the incident showed the extreme fire danger as parts of the region experience severe drought. Wednesday's...
NECN
Orange Line Shutdown: Weighing the Impact on Traffic, Parking and Area Colleges
The upcoming shutdown of the Orange Line will send hundreds of shuttle busses and thousands of cars onto streets and highways, carrying people who used to ride the MBTA. "We already know that Boston's traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels, and that's bad because we were ranked #1 in terms of congestion," said Rick Dimino, president and CEO of A Better City and Boston's former transportation commissioner.
MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston
An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
NECN
The Halal Guys Plans to Open at South Bay in Dorchester
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of NYC-based halal restaurants will be expanding to a third Boston-area location. According to a source, The Halal Guys plans to open at South Bay in Dorchester, with a page on edens.propertycapsule.com confirming this, showing that the dining spot will open on District Avenue within the mixed-use development. Once it opens, the new location will join others in Boston's Theater District and Cambridge's Porter Square, along with approximately 100 other locations in the United States and elsewhere--and more than 400 new outlets in the works, according to its website.
NECN
MBTA Employee Remains Hospitalized After Bus Fire in Boston
A day after an MBTA bus caught fire in Boston, an employee of the transit agency remains in the hospital, officials said Friday. Two people were initially hospitalized after the fire broke out in the back of the bus near the MBTA's Arborway Bus Yard in Forest Hills Thursday afternoon, the agency has said. One of the employees was released Thursday night.
NECN
Here's How Riders Describe the T in One Word
As the MBTA continues to put out fires on trains and buses, NBC10 Boston asked commuters to describe the public transit system in one word. The answers ranged from "adventurous" to "unreliable," though the reviews weren't all bad. "Oh, that's a tough one," said Patrick Mulligan, of Somerville. "I would...
NECN
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening
Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
NECN
Legal Sea Foods Is Returning to Park Plaza in Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A couple of years ago, a group of seafood restaurants shut down one of its locations in downtown Boston. Now we have learned that it will be returning in a nearby location. According to a Twitter. from @amysalv, a "coming soon" sign...
NECN
Pedestrian Badly Hurt During Overnight Crash in Boston
A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Roxbury and Jamaica Plain line in Boston, according to police. The call for the pedestrian crash came in just before 10 p.m., according to Boston police. It happened by the intersection of Seaver Street and Walnut Ave.
NECN
‘We Deserve More:' Local Officials React to MBTA's Orange Line Shutdown Plan
Local leaders are raising concerns about reliability and accessibility for riders after state officials announced that the entire MBTA Orange Line will shut down for 30 days in August and September and will be replaced by shuttle buses as the embattled agency works to update its infrastructure and perform key maintenance.
