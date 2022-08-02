Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
laptopmag.com
Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty
Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
IGN
PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: Here's The Best Deals Right Now
PlayStation's Summer Sale is in full swing at the moment, and there's more than enough incredible deals to get excited about. This includes a number of digital and physical PS5 games going on sale for a limited time only. Some of our favorite discounts in the sale include game of...
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
itechpost.com
‘Jetpack Joyride’ Sequel is Coming Exclusively to Apple Arcade
It seems like the developers of Jetpack Joyride didn't one to stop with the original game only as Halfbrick Studios made an announcement that a sequel of the game is coming to Apple Arcade. Jetpack Joyride was first released for iOS devices in 2011. It is a classic game, which...
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
Nintendo Switch Online memberships are faltering because households own multiple Switches, says Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions are slowing because people own multiple Switch consoles, Nintendo has claimed. Earlier today on August 3, Nintendo published its latest fiscal quarter results (opens in new tab), in which the company provides detailed comments for the past three months. On page 14 of the document, Nintendo stated that "growth in the number of members has become more moderate," with regards to Nintendo Switch Online memberships.
NME
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
IGN
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe - Exclusive PC Announcement Teaser and Gameplay
PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe is coming to PC. Check out the announcement teaser, followed by seven minutes of exclusive gameplay from the party-game brawler hybrid, previously exclusive to Apple Arcade. Following the end of humanity, you'll join a team of robot collectors as you clean up a colourful city overflowing with...
