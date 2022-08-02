Read on www.bbc.com
Richie Anderson third celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Presenter Richie Anderson said it is a “massive honour” to be dancing in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, after he was announced as the third celebrity contestant.The TV and radio personality is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.The news was announced during the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday.Swapping early mornings for Saturday nights, Richie Anderson joins our line-up! 🕺🏻👉 https://t.co/fL7YA6QS8e @richie_anderson @BBCRadio2 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/EGGMdNjFsj— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2022He said: “This is a dream...
TV Anchor Kate McCann Faints During Live Debate
TV anchor Kate McCann is doing "fine" after she fainted on-air during a live debate. McCann, who left her role as a political correspondent at Sky News to join TalkTV as its political editor in January, was hosting The Sun and TalkTV Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in late July when the show abruptly cut out and was taken off air amid the medical emergency.
One Major Islander from 'Love Island U.K.' Season 8 Reportedly Skipped the Reunion
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Love Island (and it mentions who wins). Following a dramatic season featuring an unforgettable crawl on the terrace, a screaming match about a liar and an Oscar-winning performance, and countless "or whatever" memes, Season 8 of Love Island U.K. wrapped up with a live finale on Aug. 1.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23
Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?
NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Are Going Off on Simon Cowell for Giving This Act a ‘Pity Yes’
One of the best things about watching America’s Got Talent is that you never know what you’re going to get, especially in the early rounds. Contestants aren’t restricted to a single category, such as singing or dancing. Instead, they’re welcome to bring any talent they believe to be display-worthy.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC
NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.
Ant Anstead shares cuddly pic with ‘pure class’ girlfriend Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead described girlfriend Renée Zellweger as “pure class” in an adorable new Instagram post. “This lady 🥰 Pure. Class. Ren x,” he captioned his post on Saturday, which featured the two looking all loved up while cuddling up close during a beach outing. Anstead,...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Sheila Carter Leaving? Her Crimes Are Piling Up
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans wonder about Sheila Carter's status with the soap opera after her latest storyline wraps up.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Demand Return of Popular Guest Star
Popular drama show “Blue Bloods” is in between seasons right now. The break has fans thinking about the show, and reminiscing on old characters. A reddit post about one star had fans agreeing that the show should bring him back. On July 30, a redditor posted to r/BlueBloods...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
