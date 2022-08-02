ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Richie Anderson third celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Presenter Richie Anderson said it is a “massive honour” to be dancing in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, after he was announced as the third celebrity contestant.The TV and radio personality is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.The news was announced during the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday.Swapping early mornings for Saturday nights, Richie Anderson joins our line-up! 🕺🏻👉 https://t.co/fL7YA6QS8e @richie_anderson @BBCRadio2 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/EGGMdNjFsj— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2022He said: “This is a dream...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

TV Anchor Kate McCann Faints During Live Debate

TV anchor Kate McCann is doing "fine" after she fainted on-air during a live debate. McCann, who left her role as a political correspondent at Sky News to join TalkTV as its political editor in January, was hosting The Sun and TalkTV Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in late July when the show abruptly cut out and was taken off air amid the medical emergency.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Paul Mortimer
Person
Alison Hammond
Person
Chantelle Houghton
Person
George Orwell
Person
Kate Lawler
Person
Gemma Collins
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

What happened to Kyle Chrisley?

SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv2#Reality Tv#Big Brother#Television#Celebrity#Channel 4#Radio 1 Dj#Itvx#Liverpudlian
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC

NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy