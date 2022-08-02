NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO