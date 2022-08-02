Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Related
etfdailynews.com
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.
etfdailynews.com
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.50.
etfdailynews.com
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BGS stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
etfdailynews.com
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.
etfdailynews.com
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
etfdailynews.com
Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. Profitability. This table...
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price Down 9.3%
KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
etfdailynews.com
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused...
etfdailynews.com
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
etfdailynews.com
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.08
The company has a market cap of $121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.
etfdailynews.com
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66
The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
etfdailynews.com
Critical Survey: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability. Institutional...
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Contrast: Mativ (NYSE:MATV) versus Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends. Valuation...
etfdailynews.com
Financial Review: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability. This...
etfdailynews.com
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Head-To-Head Review
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Leidos...
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Analysis: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)
Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation. Profitability.
etfdailynews.com
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Financial Review
QHSLab -59.57% -0.60% -0.14%. This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat. Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score. Nyxoah 0 1 2 0 2.67. QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00. Nyxoah presently has a consensus...
etfdailynews.com
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) vs. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Financial Contrast
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.
Comments / 0