A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO