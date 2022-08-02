Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Related
etfdailynews.com
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
etfdailynews.com
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.
etfdailynews.com
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price Down 9.3%
KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
etfdailynews.com
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 13%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Shares Up 0.5%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
etfdailynews.com
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings
The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
etfdailynews.com
Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 42,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock
Shares of EVOP opened at $33.44 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.
etfdailynews.com
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Trading Up 0.5%
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.5 %. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.
etfdailynews.com
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Albemarle...
etfdailynews.com
Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Up 0.4%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?. Want More Great Investing Ideas?. Bear Market Game Plan!
etfdailynews.com
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Update
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance. Shares of SPKBW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Want More Great Investing Ideas?. Bear Market Game Plan!
etfdailynews.com
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Shares Up 1.9%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83. Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk. Volatility &...
Comments / 0