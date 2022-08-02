Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
NUVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BGS stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price Down 9.3%
KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table...
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Specifically, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,924 shares of company stock worth $4,132,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 13%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat
The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries...
Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. Profitability. This table...
Head to Head Analysis: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)
Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation. Profitability.
Silji Abraham Sells 5,374 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock
Shares of NYSE WST opened at $340.48 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.83.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.
Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 42,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock
Shares of EVOP opened at $33.44 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) vs. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Financial Contrast
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.
