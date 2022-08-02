National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

