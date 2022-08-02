Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Related
etfdailynews.com
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.
etfdailynews.com
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
etfdailynews.com
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.
etfdailynews.com
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.50.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
NUVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
etfdailynews.com
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Contrast: Mativ (NYSE:MATV) versus Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends. Valuation...
etfdailynews.com
Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Up 0.4%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?. Want More Great Investing Ideas?. Bear Market Game Plan!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table...
etfdailynews.com
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
etfdailynews.com
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused...
etfdailynews.com
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price Down 9.3%
KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
etfdailynews.com
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 13%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
etfdailynews.com
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Financial Review
QHSLab -59.57% -0.60% -0.14%. This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat. Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score. Nyxoah 0 1 2 0 2.67. QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00. Nyxoah presently has a consensus...
etfdailynews.com
Critical Survey: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability. Institutional...
etfdailynews.com
Financial Review: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability. This...
etfdailynews.com
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Head-To-Head Review
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Leidos...
etfdailynews.com
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Review
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends. Profitability. This table compares...
etfdailynews.com
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Head-To-Head Comparison
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Analyst Recommendations. This...
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Analysis: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)
Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation. Profitability.
Comments / 0