National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,060 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. Profitability. This table...
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BGS stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling
Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.50.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused...
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table...
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
NUVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Critical Survey: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability. Institutional...
Financial Review: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability. This...
Head to Head Analysis: A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) vs. Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.
Head to Head Analysis: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)
Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation. Profitability.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 322,638 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,307.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Financial Review
QHSLab -59.57% -0.60% -0.14%. This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat. Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score. Nyxoah 0 1 2 0 2.67. QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00. Nyxoah presently has a consensus...
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Head-To-Head Review
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Leidos...
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Review
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends. Profitability. This table compares...
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.
