Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Related
etfdailynews.com
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused...
etfdailynews.com
Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Up 0.4%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?. Want More Great Investing Ideas?. Bear Market Game Plan!
etfdailynews.com
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
NUVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
etfdailynews.com
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 322,638 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,307.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
etfdailynews.com
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BGS stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
etfdailynews.com
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling
Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
etfdailynews.com
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Trading Up 0.5%
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.5 %. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price Down 9.3%
KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
etfdailynews.com
Financial Review: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability. This...
etfdailynews.com
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.50.
etfdailynews.com
Critical Survey: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability. Institutional...
etfdailynews.com
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.
etfdailynews.com
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
etfdailynews.com
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
etfdailynews.com
Silji Abraham Sells 5,374 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock
Shares of NYSE WST opened at $340.48 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.83.
etfdailynews.com
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.
etfdailynews.com
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings
The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Wall Street Analyst...
etfdailynews.com
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table...
Comments / 0