National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,459 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Related
etfdailynews.com
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,674,000.
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Contrast: Mativ (NYSE:MATV) versus Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends. Valuation...
etfdailynews.com
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused...
etfdailynews.com
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) vs. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Financial Contrast
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.
etfdailynews.com
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BGS stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
etfdailynews.com
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
etfdailynews.com
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.50.
etfdailynews.com
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
NUVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
etfdailynews.com
Financial Review: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability. This...
etfdailynews.com
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.
etfdailynews.com
Adam G. Ciongoli Sells 32,194 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock
NYSE:CPB opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.
etfdailynews.com
Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 42,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock
Shares of EVOP opened at $33.44 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.
etfdailynews.com
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
etfdailynews.com
William R. Kruse Buys 507,214 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock
Ring Energy stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.36 million, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
etfdailynews.com
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Analysis: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)
Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation. Profitability.
etfdailynews.com
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Financial Review
QHSLab -59.57% -0.60% -0.14%. This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat. Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score. Nyxoah 0 1 2 0 2.67. QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00. Nyxoah presently has a consensus...
etfdailynews.com
Silji Abraham Sells 5,374 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock
Shares of NYSE WST opened at $340.48 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.83.
Comments / 0