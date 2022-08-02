TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Related
etfdailynews.com
Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 18,117 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
etfdailynews.com
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
etfdailynews.com
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.50.
etfdailynews.com
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
NUVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
etfdailynews.com
Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. Profitability. This table...
etfdailynews.com
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused...
etfdailynews.com
Critical Survey: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability. Institutional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table...
etfdailynews.com
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
etfdailynews.com
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) vs. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Financial Contrast
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.
etfdailynews.com
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66
The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
etfdailynews.com
Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Head to Head Survey
Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Analyst...
etfdailynews.com
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price Down 9.3%
KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Analysis: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)
Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation. Profitability.
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Analysis: A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) vs. Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.
etfdailynews.com
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Head-To-Head Review
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Leidos...
etfdailynews.com
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 13%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
etfdailynews.com
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.08
The company has a market cap of $121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.
etfdailynews.com
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Review
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends. Profitability. This table compares...
Comments / 0