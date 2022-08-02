Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Barry West Sells 3,002 Shares of Stock

Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Silji Abraham Sells 5,374 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock
Shares of NYSE WST opened at $340.48 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.83.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BGS stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.09. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.
Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 42,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock
Shares of EVOP opened at $33.44 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 322,638 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,307.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. Profitability. This table...
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.
Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table...
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling
Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66
The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price Down 9.3%
KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 13%
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Financial Review
QHSLab -59.57% -0.60% -0.14%. This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat. Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score. Nyxoah 0 1 2 0 2.67. QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00. Nyxoah presently has a consensus...
Head to Head Contrast: Mativ (NYSE:MATV) versus Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends. Valuation...
Eddie Capel Sells 15,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $143.64 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33.
Critical Survey: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability. Institutional...
