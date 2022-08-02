Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 322,638 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,307.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO