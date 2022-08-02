Former Drug Offender Goes Clean and Writes Book, Hoping To Inspire Change

Read on www.newsweek.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Woman Praised for Sneaking Friend Out of Country to Avoid Forced Marriage
"You freed her as everyone stood by while her parents tried to shackle her to a thrice divorced man 13 years her senior,' one user commented.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Parents sue TikTok after daughter dies attempting 'blackout' social media challenge
A Wisconsin family is suing TikTok after their 9-year-old daughter died attempting the so-called "blackout challenge" popularized on social media. Arriani Jaileen Arroyo died by asphyxiation on Feb. 26, 2021. Now, her family, along with the parents of 8-year-old Lalani Walton of Texas, who also died of asphyxiation by strangulation on July 15, 2021, have come together with the Social Media Victims Law Center to file a lawsuit against TikTok on behalf of their daughters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
‘House of horrors’ survivor Jordan Turpin speaks out following lawsuits alleging abuse by foster parents
Jordan Turpin, one of the 13 siblings rescued from a California “house of horrors” in January 2018 who later with other siblings filed lawsuits alleging they were abused by their foster parents, is speaking out about her ordeal with her foster parents. “I’m not ready to go into...
'The only word I know to call it is hell': Turpin sisters share the details of their family's house of horror
Jordan Turpin was 17 years old when she found herself crawling out of a window of her family's home, hoping to save the lives of her 12 siblings.
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman refuses to allow disabled husband to install a wheelchair lift so he can go upstairs to their bedroom at night
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Doctors diagnosed a family friend with a debilitating disease. He and his wife lived in a two-story home. When he could no longer safely ascend the stairs that led to their bedroom, his wife refused to allow him to install a wheelchair lift for him to continue using the second floor.
Dog Chasing 'Rude' Intruders Who Left Gate Open Has Internet in Hysterics
In the video, a teenager can be seen sneaking into the family's garden, while another keeps watch, before the dog goes after them.
Black Americans Are Fleeing Democratic Cities and Reversing the Great Migration | Opinion
Black Americans might believe the South is more racist, but they do not view this racism as a barrier blocking them from achieving their economic objectives.
As a librarian, I had a hard time encouraging my child to read for pleasure. I want other parents to learn from my mistakes.
The author shares how at first she tried methods that ended with her daughter in tears. She quickly allowed her to take the lead and now enjoys reading.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Mom Of Man Charged In McDonald’s Cold-Fries Shooting Reveals What Led To Incident
The NYPD on Wednesday (Aug. 3) charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a McDonald’s employee in the face in a dispute over cold fries in ooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. According to the police, Matthew Morgan, 20, and his girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, 18, went...
Parent Slammed for Branding Sixth Grade Teacher 'Dumb' Over Book Assignment
The parent bemoaned that their daughter could not do a book report on the violent "Watchmen" graphic novel.
Sign Warning People Not to Fall for Dog Faking Own Death Delights Internet
"That sign looks a bit worn. How many times has this happened?" wondered one Reddit user.
PETS・
Mom Relives Horror As Baby Has Surgery at Same Hospital 23 Years After Her
Megan Ramsey said a team of 15 doctors gathered to treat baby Aurelia's rare heart condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate as 'Rude' Mom-in-Law Cleans Up Without Asking
"Of course, mothers-in-law are always in the wrong no matter what they do," said one reply to the viral Mumsnet post.
musictimes.com
Mystikal Staying in Jail: Judge Denied Against Bond Because of THIS Obvious Reason
Following his arrest last Sunday, Mystikal was denied bond recently by a Louisiana judge. Last Sunday, the rapper was accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The presiding judge that ruled over Mystikal's arrest has made it apparent that the...
Widow Banning Brother Meeting Newborn After He Suggested Abortion Cheered
"At the funeral, my older brother asked for a minute to talk then asked me if I really wanted to go through with my pregnancy," she said.
Internet Slams Husband for Not Supporting Wife Over 'Lazy' 28-Year-Old Son
Young adults who live at home and are highly reliant on their parents suffer from a "failure to launch" (FTL).
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1