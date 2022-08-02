Commissioner Grieb Pledges $500,000 to Hope Partnership, Continues Support for Creating More Affordable Housing

Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO