Commissioner Grieb Pledges $500,000 to Hope Partnership, Continues Support for Creating More Affordable Housing

High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance
Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
Osceola County to Hold Public Meeting for Sinclair Road Extension Project at Championsgate August 9
Osceola County has scheduled an Alternatives Public Meeting for the Sinclair Road Extension Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study, from Tradition Boulevard to Bella Citta Boulevard on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the ChampionsGate Golf Club. The meeting will have an open house format...
What you need to know to vote early in the 2022 Florida primary election in Osceola County
The primary elections in Osceola County are almost here, and for those who prefer to vote early, the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office is providing the public with Early Voting information for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election. During Early Voting, voters may visit any of Osceola County’s 9...
Person found dead in car in Kissimmee Red Lobster parking lot, Osceola deputies say
A person was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Osceola deputies said they were called about a suspicious incident at the Red Lobster on 7780 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. When they arrived they found the dead person in a car in the parking lot.
