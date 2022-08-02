ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

The Best is Ahead for Maryland Football

Maryland Football capped off the 2021 season with a 7-6 record and its first bowl win since 2010. It was the first time in seven years that the football program finished with a winning record. It's easy to want to build off of those accomplishments, but for head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins, good or bad, the past is the past.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A taste of the Caribbean in Harford County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — August is Black-Owned Business Month. Celebrate and shop with local businesses in your area. We're getting a taste of the Caribbean with Chef Jazz Tucker from Island Spice Grille in Harford County.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate today with watermelon margaritas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's National Watermelon Day!. There's no better way to enjoy the refreshing fruit than to have it in a margarita!. Francisco Cutter, General Manager of Felipe's shows us how to make the festive drink.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BMA Jazz in the Sculpture Garden

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Museum of Art's popular Jazz in the Sculpture Garden series is closing out with Baltimore-based Composer, Bandleader, and Bass Clarinetist Todd Marcus. Marcus shares more about the upcoming concert.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A motivated Towson Football team kicks off fall camp

TOWSON (WBFF) — The 2021 season didn't finish the way Towson players and coaches would have hoped. The team went 4-7 overall, while dropping its final three games. It was something that didn't sit too well with Tigers' head coach Rob Ambrose. On Thursday, Towson held its first practice...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Heat Advisories up for Maryland on Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Extreme heat and humidity will ramp up for Thursday for Central Maryland, with high temperatures ratcheting back into the dangerously hot and humid middle and upper 90s. After hitting 95 on Tuesday and 94 on Wednesday, we'll almost certainly be establishing our sixth heat wave of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crisis in the Classroom: Connection between crime & education

(WBFF) — Nationally renowned Civil Rights attorney, Ben Crump joined community leaders during our FOX45 News Your voice: Your future Town Hall to discuss failures inside public schools. Life long Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. smith joins us live to weigh in on the connection between education and crime here in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore students denied virtual learning despite 700 apparent open spots

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City families are outraged after learning their children, who have disabilities, were denied access to the City Schools Virtual Learning Program even though it appears there were hundreds of spots available. “It's another slap in the face,” said Baltimore City mother Whitney Davis, when asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Powerful storm causes significant damage in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - At least 895 active outages affected 19,222 customers were still in effect as of Friday morning. We reached out to BGE for an estimated update on repairs but have not heard back. Severe storms caused significant damage across the Baltimore area and knocked out...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police recover body from Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in the water near the Inner Harbor Friday morning, Baltimore police said. A police spokeswoman said officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 400 block of Pratt Street after someone discovered the body floating in the water. A police unit removed...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arrest of juvenile in brazen carjacking latest in growing problem

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police confirm an arrest has been made in the brazen and violent carjacking that left a delivery driver hospitalized. The arrest comes as the City is experiencing a spike in carjackings, with a nearly 50% increase compared to this time last year, City statistics show.
BALTIMORE, MD

