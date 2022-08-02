Maryland Football capped off the 2021 season with a 7-6 record and its first bowl win since 2010. It was the first time in seven years that the football program finished with a winning record. It's easy to want to build off of those accomplishments, but for head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins, good or bad, the past is the past.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO