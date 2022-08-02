BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury has found Baltimore City Schools discriminated against a former principal who sued the district for wrongful termination. Angel Lewis was hired as principial at Claremont Middle/High School in east Baltimore in 2016. She claimed in her lawsuit that North Avenue terminated her after she began reporting what she found at the school under the previous principal Kamala Carnes.

