ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

A taste of the Caribbean in Harford County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — August is Black-Owned Business Month. Celebrate and shop with local businesses in your area. We're getting a taste of the Caribbean with Chef Jazz Tucker from Island Spice Grille in Harford County.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore students denied virtual learning despite 700 apparent open spots

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City families are outraged after learning their children, who have disabilities, were denied access to the City Schools Virtual Learning Program even though it appears there were hundreds of spots available. “It's another slap in the face,” said Baltimore City mother Whitney Davis, when asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate today with watermelon margaritas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's National Watermelon Day!. There's no better way to enjoy the refreshing fruit than to have it in a margarita!. Francisco Cutter, General Manager of Felipe's shows us how to make the festive drink.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Institute
foxbaltimore.com

BMA Jazz in the Sculpture Garden

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Museum of Art's popular Jazz in the Sculpture Garden series is closing out with Baltimore-based Composer, Bandleader, and Bass Clarinetist Todd Marcus. Marcus shares more about the upcoming concert.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crisis in the Classroom: Connection between crime & education

(WBFF) — Nationally renowned Civil Rights attorney, Ben Crump joined community leaders during our FOX45 News Your voice: Your future Town Hall to discuss failures inside public schools. Life long Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. smith joins us live to weigh in on the connection between education and crime here in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Jury finds Baltimore City Schools discriminated against former principal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury has found Baltimore City Schools discriminated against a former principal who sued the district for wrongful termination. Angel Lewis was hired as principial at Claremont Middle/High School in east Baltimore in 2016. She claimed in her lawsuit that North Avenue terminated her after she began reporting what she found at the school under the previous principal Kamala Carnes.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Heat Advisories up for Maryland on Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Extreme heat and humidity will ramp up for Thursday for Central Maryland, with high temperatures ratcheting back into the dangerously hot and humid middle and upper 90s. After hitting 95 on Tuesday and 94 on Wednesday, we'll almost certainly be establishing our sixth heat wave of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.

BRUNSWICK, Md. — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C. to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
BRUNSWICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Touting his track record, last month, Mayor Brandon Scott named former acting commissioner Anthony Barksdale as his new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for our residents," said Scott at a press conference announcing his pick, "During his tenure at BPD (the Baltimore Police Department), as you all know, homicides and violent crime both saw substantial drops. In 2011, Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides for the first time in over 30 years."
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy