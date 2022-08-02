Pelosi touches down in Malaysia amid tensions over trip to Taiwan

Read on www.foxnews.com
Oh, boy!
3d ago
She doesn't represent the Executive Branch, so why is she negotiating with leaders of other countries? There is something very suspicious about this, and I don't like one bit, what this looks like. This is in the State Department's purview, not the House's.
Reply
2
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead
Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
Fox News
China expert reveals why Chinese threats to shoot down Pelosi's plane 'may not be bluster'
Author and China expert Gordon Chang explained why Chinese threats to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane on her potential Taiwan trip "may not be bluster" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: You know an awful lot about what's going on here. What's your response to this blustering...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
americanmilitarynews.com
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed
The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Even the People of Taiwan Say Pelosi Is Just ‘Causing Trouble’ and Should Have ‘Sacrificed’ Over-Hyped Trip
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her entourage including five other members of Congress arrived in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei in a blaze of lights and symbolism Tuesday night after a five-hour flight from Malaysia and promptly went to their hotel for a little rest. If her arrival seemed like...
Geraldo Rivera on Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan: She should go with Kevin McCarthy
Fox News co-host Geraldo River said he supported Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan on "The Five" and suggested Republicans should join her in the trip. GERALDO RIVERA: It is a very, very sensitive topic. Taiwan is by United States policy, part of China. It's this...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
A US aircraft carrier and its strike group are headed into the hotly contested waters around Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to the island
China has signaled that it may respond militarily if Pelosi goes ahead with her Taiwan visit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk hits back at Trump and says ex-president should ‘hang up his hat’
Stepping up an ongoing verbal clash between the two men, Elon Musk said Donald Trump should “hang up his hat” and is too old to run for the Oval Office in 2024, as a poll shows the former president is losing support among Republican voters. “I don’t hate...
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great global competition
On October 4, 1957, the world was forever changed. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite into space. This moment stunned the world and shocked the American people. This singular event set off the Space Race and a time of incredible innovation and engineering, laying the groundwork for many...
Putin Declares 'American World Order' Is Ending, 'A Truly Multipolar World' Has Begun
The war in Ukraine could mark the end of an international world order led by the United States, according to the latest comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. What Happened: Putin told lawmakers in Russia that the dominance of the U.S. could be over soon, according to a report from Newsweek.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military may be afraid China will shoot down Pelosi’s plane over Taiwan, Pelosi says
During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the U.S. military may be concerned about her plane getting “shot down” by the Chinese military if she decides to travel to Taiwan. Pelosi brought up the prospect of her plane being shot down after President Joe...
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air
Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
Expert on civil wars says the US is heading toward insurgency — the 21st-century version of civil war
An expert on political violence warned the US could be headed toward a modern-day civil war. Barbara F. Walter told The Washington Post the US is displaying predictive behaviors for conflict. She said the US is poised for an insurgency, which is more decentralized. An expert in political violence says...
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5