See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue
It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok
One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
Water Advisory At Gooseberry Falls State Park
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Health has placed a Water Contact Not Recommended Advisory for the Gooseberry Falls State Park beach. Water testing this week showed elevated E. coli bacteria levels that indicates the possible presence of fecal contamination. The beach is located below the restroom...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Festival Of Sail In Two Harbors
TWO HARBORS, MN (KDAL) – A variety of tall ships and other watercraft will be featured at the Festival of Sail Thursday through Sunday in Two Harbors. Many of the ships will be open for tours and some will offer rides. The festival opens with the parade of vessels...
White Lady Cornrows in Duluth
For the second time, Duluth has been mentioned on the podcast Yo, is this Racist? The show, hosted by Andrew Ti and Tawny Newsome, answers questions from listeners about whether given subjects are an example of racism or not. The Aug. 3 episode was recorded live in Minneapolis, so Newsome’s reference to Duluth was perhaps more carefully selected than random.
SETTING SAIL: Tall ships cruise into Two Harbors for first day of Festival of Sail
TWO HARBORS, MN -- The 2022 Festival of sail kicked off Thursday as people from all over the nation flocked to the North Shore to watch the tall ships. “Two Harbors has always been one of my favorite places to be,” said Frank Taylor, a visitor from the Twin Cities.
New Baby Monkey Arrives At Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – There is a new addition to the troop of Angolan Colobus monkeys at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth. The baby monkey was discovered by a zookeeper on July 11th clinging to its mother, Kero. The baby’s name and gender will be revealed on Thursday...
Woman Flips Car In Downtown Duluth, Facing Possible DUI Charge
DULUTH, Minn. — A suspected drunken driver is accused of flipping her car in the heart of downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the busy intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. Duluth Police say the 65 year-old woman crossed...
‘Festival of Sail’ Features Local Vendors and Entertainment
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Tall ships aren’t the only festival attraction, local vendors set-up camp, keeping attendees entertained on land. Festival-goers can grab a bite to eat, listen to music, and shop a few northland businesses. There’s a wide-variety of vendors at the festival, including Duluth’s Lake Superior...
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious
DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious. It happened around 3:49 p.m. at 111 Park Avenue and police and fire crews were at the scene within two minutes, according to a press release.
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
Storms possible Friday night and Saturday with showers coming Sunday
There’s a low running near the border from west to east and it is creating a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night. The low’s warm front was the first part to arrive so temperatures went into the mid to upper 80′s on Friday. The low will use that heat to lift up clouds so on Saturday it will be cloudy, perhaps stormy and temperatures will dip a bit into the upper 70′s to low 80′s. The backside of the low will keep showers popping up on Sunday and temperatures will tumble into the 60′s. Next week, we get sunny again and that will lead high temps back up to 80.
