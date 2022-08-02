ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Nancy Pelosi's Plans During Taiwan Visit Revealed: Local Media

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will land in Taipei late on Tuesday for a historic visit to Taiwan at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and China, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Pelosi and her office have both declined to comment on her travel plans, citing security protocols, and a press release about her congressional delegation's (CODEL) ongoing trip across Asia didn't mention a stopover on the democratic island claimed by Beijing. Reached by Newsweek , Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it had no information to share and would not offer additional comment.

However, with arrangements apparently having been made for her arrival in the Taiwanese capital, local news outlets are already reporting on Pelosi's itinerary as the California Democrat is set to become the first serving speaker of the House of Representatives to set foot on the island in a quarter-century, since Republican Newt Gingrich visited in the same capacity in 1997.

The speaker's plane will land at Songshan Airport in Taipei at 10:20 p.m. local time, according to the Liberty Times . Members of her CODEL will likely spend the night at the Taipei Marriott Hotel and Grand Hyatt Taipei, the paper said Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXiML_0h1TNePI00

Taiwan's Apple Daily reported plans for an increased police presence at the airport and around the hotels, it said.

Pelosi, who landed in Malaysia on Tuesday morning following a visit to Singapore, will take part in at least two public events during her group's stopover in Taipei, local reports said. On Wednesday morning, she will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and also greet Speaker You Si-kun —her opposite number in the Taiwanese legislature—as part of a meeting with bipartisan lawmakers.

The offices of Taiwan's president and legislative speaker haven't publicly confirmed the itinerary, but one legislator told Apple Daily he had received an invitation to meet Pelosi's CODEL. The newspaper said Tsai is planning to host Pelosi at a state banquet before the House speaker departs for the final legs of her journey—Seoul and Tokyo—on Wednesday afternoon.

China , which opposes any interactions between the U.S. government and self-ruled Taiwan, has warned that Pelosi's visit must not happen. The Chinese military, which marked its 95th anniversary on August 1, last week promised a response to the move, which Beijing argues is provocative.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, repeated the military's message during a regular press conference in the Chinese capital on Monday: "We want to once again make it clear to the U.S. side that the Chinese side is fully prepared for any eventuality and that the People's Liberation Army of China will never sit idly by."

Amid reports that both the White House and Defense Department advised Pelosi and her CODEL against the high-profile visit, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday that Beijing was likely to escalate its military pressure in the Taiwan Strait in a way that could "increase the risk of miscalculation."

At the same time, Kirby also sought to downplay the significance of the visit, which he suggested the White House had no authority to prevent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFr1W_0h1TNePI00

"Congress is an independent branch of government," he said.

"There is no drama to talk to. It is not without precedent for a speaker of the House to go to Taiwan, if she goes—and I'm not confirming that she is," Kirby said. "And it's certainly not without precedent for members of Congress to travel to Taiwan; it has been done this year, and I'm certain that it will be done in the future."

At the top of the press briefing, Kirby argued there was no reason for Beijing to use Pelosi's visit "as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait."

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed

The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Defense Department#House#Taiwanese#Foreign Ministry#Democrat#Republican#The Liberty Times#Codel#Apple Daily#Durin
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy