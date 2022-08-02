ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7fWr_0h1TNY3o00

BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine .

London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The soaring earnings allowed BP to return billions of dollars to shareholders, with the company boosting its dividend by 10% and announcing that it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares. BP said it expects to increase dividends by about 4% annually through 2025.

But the good news for BP shareholders was bad news for consumers as soaring energy prices contribute to the cost-of-living crisis in Britain and around the world.

In the United Kingdom, where inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.4% in June, the government has announced a 25% windfall profits tax on the earnings of oil and gas companies that come from British operations.

The opposition Labour Party criticized the government for failing to use more of the revenue from the new tax to help consumers.

“People are worried sick about energy prices rising again in the autumn, but yet again we see eye-watering profits for oil and gas producers,” Rachel Reeves, the party’s spokeswoman on treasury issues, said in a statement. “Labour argued for months for a windfall tax on these companies to help bring bills down, but when the Tories finally U-turned they decided to hand billions of pounds back to producers in tax breaks.”

BP said the windfall profits tax would increase the headline tax rate on its North Sea operations to 65% from 40%. The company said it plans to set aside $800 million to cover the tax increase.

BP said it received an average of $105.50 per barrel for its oil in the second quarter, up 71% from a year earlier. Gas more than doubled to $8.42 per thousand cubic feet.

Second-quarter net income rose to $9.26 billion from $3.12 billion in the year-earlier period.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

FTSE in the red despite afternoon rally

The FTSE 100 closed in the red despite an afternoon rally on Friday after US markets opened. The index closed down 8.32 points to 7,439.74, a fall of 0.1 per cent.After trading as low as 7,420 points earlier in the day, the FTSE managed to claw back most of its losses and even briefly entered positive territory after US markets opened in the afternoon.Many eyes were on the opposite side of the Atlantic. The US announced a stronger-than-expected payrolls report, showing that the economy added 528,000 jobs last month.It pushed unemployment to its lowest level in about half a century.Markets...
STOCKS
The Independent

Truss promises tax cuts not ‘handouts’ to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Liz Truss has said she would help people with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering taxes, not giving “handouts”.The Tory leadership hopeful was asked whether she would offer more help with spiralling fuel bills this winter if she becomes the next prime minister.The Foreign Secretary told the Financial Times she would of course “look at what more can be done” but said she would do things in a “Conservative way”.Ms Truss rejected the idea of giving “handouts”, promising to implement tax cuts instead.She told the publication: “Of course, I will look at what more can be done. But the way I...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Reeves
The Independent

What the papers say – August 6

Saturday’s papers feature more reaction to the prediction of a recession in the UK and continued fallout between the US and China.The i says the Chancellor and Prime Minister are “missing as Britain drifts into recession” while The Independent reports on fears the recession prediction is too “optimistic”.Saturday’s i - “Chancellor and PM missing as Britain drifts into recession” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CAn2QlpWfQ— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 5, 2022Saturday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Bank’s recession warning feared too ‘optimistic’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0loeZ51aKB— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 5, 2022The FT Weekend leads on Liz Truss’s pitch for tax cuts instead of “handouts” in the Tory leadership...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Port of Felixstowe workers to strike for eight days over pay dispute

Workers at the Port of Felixstowe are to strike for eight days later this month in a dispute over pay.Members of Unite will walk out on 21 August after talks at the conciliation service Acas failed to resolve the row.Unite said more than 1,900 workers at Felixstowe, the country’s biggest container port, will be taking industrial action.The strike was called after Unite said the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company failed to improve on its offer of a 7 per cent pay increase, describing it as “significantly below” inflation.The company has prioritised delivering multimillion-pound dividends rather than paying its workers a...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy