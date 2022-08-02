Heat Advisory issued for Buffalo, Clark, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Lyman, Roberts by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Codington, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 20:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Hamlin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hamlin, east central Clark and southwestern Codington Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Silver Lake, or 7 miles southeast of Clark, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Naples around 955 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Northern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Southeastern Cass County in southeastern North Dakota Northern Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of McLeod, or 27 miles northwest of Wahpeton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colfax, Walcott, Christine, Abercrombie, McCauleyville, Wolverton and Comstock. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 31 and 55. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Day by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 19:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Day A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Day County through 1030 PM CDT At 1004 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Butler, or 8 miles southeast of Bristol, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Webster around 1015 PM CDT. Antelope Lake around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rush Lake and Bitter Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RANSOM...NORTHERN RICHLAND AND NORTHEASTERN SARGENT COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barney, or 18 miles west of Wahpeton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galchutt. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 25 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN TODD...NORTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central South Dakota.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Spink THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota.
Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Koochiching; North St. Louis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Koochiching County through 1030 PM CDT At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pelland, or near International Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near International Falls around 1005 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rainy Lake West and Rainy Lake East. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Mellette, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 19:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mellette; Todd FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central South Dakota, including the following counties, Mellette and Todd. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area, with training thunderstorms. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Rosebud Reservation.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
