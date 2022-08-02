Heat Advisory issued for Buffalo, Clark, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Lyman, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 19:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mellette; Todd FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central South Dakota, including the following counties, Mellette and Todd. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area, with training thunderstorms. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Rosebud Reservation.

MELLETTE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO