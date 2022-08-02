ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

James Bond 60th Anniversary Celebrations To Include Christie’s Auction, Shirley Bassey-Fronted Concert

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

James Bond is due for quite the celebration when the 60th anniversary of the first 007 film rolls around this fall. Christie’s and EON Productions are planning a two-part charity auction in September, while the BFI will host an in-conversation series and screenings later in the month. Then, just ahead of James Bond Day in October, Shirley Bassey is to headline a retrospective concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

Titled Sixty Years Of James Bond, the auctions will feature 60 iconic lots celebrating all 25 films in the franchise. The live auction will take place in London on September 28, while an online auction will run from September 15 through James Bond Day on October 5. The headline piece of the live auction is a silver birch Aston Martin DB5 stunt car, one of eight replicas built for last year’s No Time To Die , and estimated to sell for up to £2 million. In total, there will be 25 lots from No Time To Die and six representing each of the actors who have played the super agent: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Other vehicles include an SFX version of the Q Jet Boat from The World Is Not Enough , a Land Rover Defender 110 featured in No Time To Die and a bespoke 007 Land Rover Defender with the 60th Anniversary logo on the instrument panel.

Also on the block are a five-night stay at the Fleming Villa in Jamaica where Ian Fleming wrote all fourteen Bond books, a Swarovski-encrusted, gold-plated egg in the style of Faberge from Octopussy and Dalton’s signed tuxedo from Licence To Kill . (Browse the lots here and here ).

Proceeds will benefit 45 charities including The Prince’s Trust in its work with young people and the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund’s support of charities assisting serving and former members of the three Intelligence Agencies and UK Special Forces.

In further celebration of the super spy, the BFI will host the James Bond At 60 Weekender from September 30-October 2 featuring in-conversation events with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli plus a behind-the-scenes look at stunts and SFX work with Special Effects Supervisor Chris Corbould.

The BFI IMAX will screen Craig’s three most recent performances as 007. Tickets go on sale at the BFI website from August 4.

On October 4, the music of Bond will take center stage at the Royal Albert Hall for The Sound Of 007 In Concert , headlined by Shirley Bassey who earlier this year opened the BAFTA Film Awards with a show stopping performance of “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Produced by EON Productions, The Sound Of 007 will be curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold and feature the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Tickets are on sale.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sam Mendes & Audible Team For Charles Dickens Adaptations; ‘Oliver Twist’ Up First

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Sam Mendes is teaming up with Audible on a series of audio drama adaptations of Charles Dickens stories. 1917 and Skyfall director Mendes will serve exec producer on the three adaptations, which will feature an “all-star British cast”. The first installment in the collection will be a reimagining of Oliver Twist, released on Audible in November 2022, with a further two titles to follow in 2023. The series is being recorded in Audible’s studio in central London, which is close to some of the locations described in Oliver Twist. Cast will be revealed...
NFL
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’s Lashana Lynch To Play Bob Marley’s Wife, Rita, In Paramount Biopic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following another lengthy casting search, sources tell Deadline that Lashana Lynch has been tapped to play Bob Marley’s wife, Rita, in the untitled Bob Marley pic for Paramount. Kingsley Ben-Adir has been set to portray the legendary Reggae singer with King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green helming. Similar to the casting of Bob, a large net was cast when it came to finding the right person to play Rita including looking to find someone with Jamaican descent (Lynch was born in England but her family comes from Jamaica). Following several tests including chemistry reads with...
NFL
Deadline

‘Batgirl’ Leslie Grace Responds To Warner Bros Discovery Scrapping DC Pic: “I Feel Blessed To Have Worked Among Absolute Greats”

Click here to read the full article. Batgirl star Leslie Grace has responded on social media to Warner Bros. shelving the DC film, but hers weren’t words of bitterness, just gratitude to be on the journey. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for...
NFL
Deadline

Ellen Pompeo To Reduce ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ On-Screen Presence In Season 19 As She Takes On Hulu Series Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In the Season 18 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith made a decision not to move to Minnesota. While Meredith is staying at Grey Sloan Memorial as an interim Chief of Surgery, we will see less of her next season. Pompeo will appear in eight episodes of the upcoming 19th season, which is now starting production. She will continue to narrate (but may not do voiceover in every episodes) and will remain an executive producer on the hugely popular medical drama, which remains ABC’s top scripted series. The scale-back comes as...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Monty Norman
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
George Lazenby
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Deadline

Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows

Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
NFL
Deadline

‘Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts’ Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Disney+ Original series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, from Disney Branded Television, has been renewed for a second season. In Season 2 of the series, host Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America, will get personal with a new group of Hollywood’s groundbreaking women. Each episode contains conversations filled with never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Last season’s guests included Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné...
NFL
Deadline

‘Thirteen Lives’ Composer Benjamin Wallfisch Debuts Main Theme For Ron Howard Film – Hear The Exclusive Track

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive track from Benjamin Wallfisch’s score for Ron Howard’s survival drama Thirteen Lives, which is slated for release on all major digital platforms via Milan Records tomorrow, as the film becomes available for streaming on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The feature from MGM, Bron Creative, Imagine Entertainment, Storyteller and Magnolia Mae recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave network during an unexpected rainstorm in 2018. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team...
NFL
Deadline

James Franco To Play Fidel Castro In ‘Alina Of Cuba’; Mía Maestro Also Set Opposite Ana Villafañe

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee and 2x Golden Globe winner James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s Alina of Cuba with Imagen Award winner Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with. They join previously announced actress Ana Villafañe who is portraying Alina Fernandez aka Castro’s Daughter. The screenplay from Oscar-nominated scribe Jose Rivera (The Motorcycle Diaries) and Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz, follows the true-life story of Cuban exile turned social advocate, Fernandez, whose birth was the result of the tryst between Revuelta and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#British Royal Family#Film Star#Christie S Auction#Eon Productions#Bfi#The World Is Not Enough#The Fleming Villa
Deadline

Tony-Winner Annaleigh Ashford Joins Sarah Paulson In Searchlight Horror Thriller ‘Dust’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Annaleigh Ashford is set to co-star opposite Sarah Paulson in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Dust. Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the pic, which was penned by Crouse.  The film will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced.  Principal photography is set to commence late August. Paulson is also exec producing. The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family. Alix Madigan...
NFL
Deadline

Nancy Travis & Tiera Skovbye Join Cast Of Hallmark Channel’s ‘Ride’; Beau Mirchoff & Tyler Jacob Moore Also Star

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method) and Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale) have joined the cast of Ride, Hallmark Channel’s new primetime series that is centered on a rodeo dynasty. The series follows Missy (Skovbye), a former rodeo queen who is a McMurray by marriage and struggles to find her place in the family. Travis is Isabel McMurray, the tough-as-nails family matriarch fighting to keep her family legacy afloat following a tragedy. Also joining the ensemble is Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble) as Cash McMurray, the second-born son who will carry on his family’s legacy; Sara Garcia (The Flash),...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Filipina Acting Star Lovi Poe Launches Production Company C’Est Lovi Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Filipina acting and singing star Lovi Poe has launched her own production company called C’est Lovi Productions. The company will have a special focus on showcasing Filipino stories and artists in the international marketplace and already has projects on the boil. They include Lady Luck, written by Los Angeles-based duo Geordie Kieffer and Mitch Toler, in which Poe is set to star. U.K. director Niall Johnson (White Noise) is attached to direct. The feature is currently in pre-production. Other projects in development include the psychological thriller Alyssa to which Filipino filmmaker Jerrold Tarog is attached...
NFL
Deadline

Dick Cheney Calls Donald Trump A “Coward” And “Threat To Our Republic” In New Ad For Daughter Liz Cheney

Click here to read the full article. The reelection campaign of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) unveiled a new ad spot featuring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in which he calls Donald Trump a “coward” and a threat to democracy. “In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in the video. Cheney faces an uphill battle to retain her seat, as challenger Harriet Hageman has been endorsed by Trump, who is still popular in the state. The state’s primary is Aug. 16. Liz Cheney has staked...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics’ Michael Barker & Tom Bernard To Receive Zurich’s Game Changer Award

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard will be honored with the Zurich Film Festival’s Game Changer Award in recognition of their outstanding achievements within the film industry. The award coincides with the 30th anniversary of Sony Pictures Classics which has played a game-changing role for independent auteur cinema at home and internationally since its creation in 1992. “Sony Pictures Classics is synonymous amongst film fans with intelligent auteur cinema,” explains Christian Jungen, ZFF Artistic Director. “Michael and Tom have been producing and distributing sophisticated entertainment for the last 30 years,” he said. “They have...
NFL
Deadline

Hollywood’s Unions Praise Gov. Newsom’s Pledge To Sign Bill Extending California’s Film & TV Tax Incentives Program

Click here to read the full article. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise to sign a bill that would extend the state’s $330 million-a-year film and television production tax credit program until 2030 is receiving high praise from the Entertainment Union Coalition, whose members include SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, the California IATSE Council, Teamsters Local 399 and Laborers International Union of North America Local 724. The bill – SB 485, authored by state Sen. Anthony Portantino – would extend the annual $330 million in tax incentives to qualified film and TV productions, which is set to expire in 2025. “Today Governor Newsom gave the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Sony Dates Animated Chris Pratt ‘Garfield’ Pic For Winter 2024

Click here to read the full article. Sony said today that it will open the Alcon Entertainment animated movie Garfield on February 16, 2024. Chris Pratt voices the titular feline and Samuel L. Jackson plays a brand-new character, Vic, who is Garfield’s father in the Mark Dindal-directed movie. David Reynolds wrote the screenplay. Alcon Entertainment acquired the rights from Jim Davis, the creator of the Garfield comic series and brand, who will also serve as an executive producer. Producers are John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Namit Malhotra and Tom Jacomb. Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost are EPs. Alcon Entertainment is financing...
NFL
Deadline

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Moving From NBC To Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Huge news in the daytime world: Days of Our Lives is moving from NBC to Peacock. Starting Sept. 12, Peacock will become the exclusive home of the sudser, which has already produced two spinoffs for the platform dubbed Beyond Salem. For the first time ever, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on Peacock daily with the show’s library already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers. DOOL launched on NBC in 1965. NBC will fill the DOOL slot with NBC News Daily, which NBC News promises will “provide signature world-class reporting and breaking news coverage...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shea Couleé Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’ Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé is headed to the Marvel realm as sources tell Deadline she has landed a secret role in its upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.  The series will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich is also on board. Chinaka Hodge was recently tapped as head writer on the series. Coulee’s role in unknown. Reps for Marvel declined comment. Couleé’s addition to the series follows her stints on the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag...
NFL
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino Says He Loved ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Reveals Discussion With Tom Cruise About It

Click here to read the full article. Speaking on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast yesterday, Quentin Tarantino held forth on the experience of seeing Top Gun: Maverick. “Normally I don’t talk about new movies that much because I’m only forced to say only good things, but in this case I f***ing love Top Gun, the Maverick movie. I thought it was fantastic,” Tarantino said. “I saw it at the theaters. It was, as our good mutual friend Brett Easton Ellis says, that and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t...
NFL
Deadline

Jaime Pressly Joins ‘Welcome To Flatch’ As Series Regular For Season 2 Of Fox Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Emmy winner Jaime Pressly (Mom) has joined the cast of Fox’s comedy series Welcome To Flatch as a series regular for its upcoming second season. She will play a new character named Barb Flatch. Pressly’s casting stems from the Season 2 pitch by showrunner Jenny Bicks for a major new character to be played by a big-name talent who would join Welcome To Flatch‘s established star, Seann William Scott, as well as the series’ up-and-coming cast. That pitch, along with a restructuring of lead studio Lionsgate TV’s original deal for the show, clinched Welcome...
TV SERIES
Deadline

XYZ Films Boards Cat-And-Mouse Thriller ‘Low Life’ Starring Lucas Neff

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has taken North American rights to Low Life, the cat-and-mouse thriller from director Tyler Michael James starring Marriage Story’s Lucas Neff. Pic will be released later this month in North America. Scroll down for trailer. Low Life follows Benny (Wes Dunlap), a small-time YouTube star who catches predators online and experiences a night from hell when he lets one of them into his own home. Dunlap and Neff, who also voices Duncan in Disney’s Monsters at Work, are leading alongside Lucy Urbano and viral YouTube ballerina Luna Montana. The film is produced by Noah Rotter, Annie Milligan, Hunter...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

112K+
Followers
33K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy