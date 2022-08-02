ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

ESU Chapter of Alpha Sigma Tau Honored with National Award

Alpha Sigma Tau’s Delta Zeta Chapter at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania was recently recognized by the National Organization for demonstrating excellence within the 2020-2022 biennium. Awards were announced at Alpha Sigma Tau’s 44th National Convention in Tampa, Florida, June 23-26, 2022. The Delta Zeta Chapter was recognized...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

