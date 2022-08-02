ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Small break from high heat, extreme humidity arrives Wednesday

By Jeff Penner
kshb.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

A very hot weekend is in the forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A weak cold front will bring us some thunderstorms on Monday. Tonight: A hot Friday Night In The Big Town. It may not get below 76 degrees tonight. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 76°. Saturday: A south breeze will help heat us up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

It will get hotter this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Our next cold front is due in by Monday with cooler temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms. Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 70°. Friday: It will be a bit hotter. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 93° Heat Index:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

The temperatures will heat back up the next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°. Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying a bit...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Spotty thunderstorms & clouds slightly cool us off

We have been greeted with small showers and thunderstorms this morning. Take a look at the 7:10 AM Radar:. These small showers and thunderstorms looked quite fascinating early today as the sun was rising. The orange and red cores are heavy downpours. Sunny & Rainbow The Weather Dogs got out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
kshb.com

Kansas City Monarch's to host Rock & Rumble Fight Night on Aug. 27

KANSAS CITY, Ks — The Kansas City Monarchs, in conjunction with Maxfun Live, announced on Friday the Monarch's Legends Field will host a Rock & Rumble Fight Night on Aug. 27. The fight card will feature 10 professional bouts, spanning five different combat sports: MMA, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Start your business with WBC’s LaunchU course

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "OneKC for Women is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Dreaming of starting your own business? We introduce you to women who successfully completed WBC’s LaunchU course and are now thriving entrepreneurs. Find out if WBC’s LaunchU is for you!
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

The connection between migraine and mental health

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Biohaven Pharmaceuticals is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Nearly 40 Million Americans are impacted by migraines and depression, but there are ways to cope. Former co-host of “The Doctors” Judy Ho and chair of the American Migraine Foundation ,Dr. Larry Newman join us to explain the connection between migraine and mental health.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy