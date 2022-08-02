Read on cominghomenewcastle.sbnation.com
Related
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Stance Over Cucurella is Right
Other clubs take note - the days of being held to ransom for players is over and City’s stance on the Marc Cucurella deal is evidence of that. The blues valued the Brighton defender at nothing more than £40m, yet Brighton were holding out for £50m+ for a defender that has spent one season in the Premier League. And City’s decision to walk away from a deal was correct.
SB Nation
Barcelona financial problems playing into Azpilicueta, Alonso, De Jong situations; Aubameyang, too?
Barcelona and Chelsea have become unexpectedly intertwined in this transfer window, and mostly to their advantage, with the Blaugrana snapping up Andreas Christensen from us on a free transfer, then gazumping the Blues for both Raphinha and Jules Koundé (and, in a way, Ousmane Dembélé, too). And...
BBC
Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella deal off again, on again, off again ... on again, alongside Levi Colwill?
There are many days in a transfer window. But there aren’t many days like Wednesday’s day. There aren’t many days that a Premier League club feel compelled to put out an official statement denying the biggest transfer rumormonger’s latest here-we-go-ing. Marc Cucurella may yet become a...
SB Nation
On This Day (3 August 1974) - Kerr back in from the cold as Sunderland beat Newcastle in ILB Competition
Bobby Kerr and Bob Stokoe. Sunderland AFC have not had a more successful duo in the post-war era. But, ahead of the 1974-75 Division 2 campaign, Kerr had resigned his leadership position and was set on moving away from the club. Yet. as the first game of the season came...
BBC
Everton v Chelsea: Head-to-head record
Everton have won each of their past four Premier League home games against Chelsea. Chelsea’s run of four consecutive defeats at Everton is their longest active losing streak away to a current Premier League side. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in Everton’s opening league match in each of the past...
SB Nation
Shed that fear, Sunderland fans - it’s going to be an exciting ride!
Having enjoyed the opening game against a decent Coventry side, I’m brimming with optimism for the season ahead. Our attacking threat will be one of the more potent in the division, and once the players adapt to this level we will get stronger as the season develops. Jack Clarke in particular looks like he will recapture the form and promise he showed at Leeds, which earned him his big-money move to Spurs, and had him touted as a future England player.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Off-field special - will Sunderland please get their act together?
Read the statement from the club this morning, and my goodness, what a shambles! I have never heard such limp wording from a club regarding a potentially dangerous situation (they even outdid American sports clubs, which are notorious for putting out grandiose-sounding statements that really say nothing). Very appalling that...
SB Nation
Premier League 1-20 prediction 2022/23. Where will Leeds finish?
Predictions can make you look like you really know what you’re talking about. More often, they make you look like a complete idiot and, if anything, that’s more fun. I think this season is harder to predict than last year, and seeing as I had Everton in 7th last year, expect little and be prepared to settle for less.
SB Nation
Everton vs Chelsea: Predicted Line-Up | Dele as a False 9?
You’ve had a summer to unwind and unEverton. But the Blues are back. And now it’s time to see what Frank Lampard is all about as he tries to mould this Everton side into his desired image. So how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up against...
SB Nation
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Strikers
After a down year for the club, in which relegation was a real possibility until the last week of the season, Everton needs a healthy Dominic Calvert-Lewin more than ever before. After a rough, injury-riddled campaign last year for the Toffee’s number nine, an injury looks to sideline the English international for the first few weeks of this new season too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Manchester City v West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new season with new challenges and players. This time the opener is away vs West Ham United. Venue: London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England. Time and Date: Sunday 7 August 2022 Kickoff at 16:30 (GMT-UK) 11.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart...
ESPN
Man United's Alex Telles joins Sevilla on season-long loan
Alex Telles has signed for Sevilla on a season-long loan from Manchester United, both clubs announced on Thursday. ESPN reported on Wednesday that United were set for a defensive clearout and Telles is the first to leave the club. - PL Preview: How will Ten Hag fare with Man Utd...
SB Nation
Fosse Posse Roundtable: where will the Foxes finish?
The Fosse Posse have already made 2 more signings than Leicester City, so at the start of our new roundtable discussion format, I’d like to take a minute to introduce our team. Jack Lee - Jack is our strongest and most handsome contributor, and can always be relied upon...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would missing out on Nathan Broadhead be a major loss for Sunderland?
The situation is both confusing and concerning in equal measure. There’s little doubt that he would be an asset at Championship level, because his movement, pace and finishing are exemplary. He was a popular member of the squad last season, and contributed significantly to our promotion. In addition, if he did return, he would have the benefit of familiarity, which would help him settle quicker.
SB Nation
Arsenal 2 - Crystal Palace 0 match report: a good start
Arsenal bested Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park to start the Premier League campaign off on the right foot. Was it the best-played, cleanest match from the Gunners? No. But putting two past Palace and winning at Selhurst Park is not easy to do. They’re a solid side, especially at home. Arsenal’s opener was the first the Eagles had conceded in more than five matches at their ground.
SB Nation
Premier League Preview: Manchester City and formation changes
Manchester City kick off the season this weekend. So, ahead of the return of the Premier League, we will have days of preview content. From questions, predictions and squad looks, we have a little bit of everything as we approach the new season. Today, we talk formation changes as Pep...
SB Nation
Everton closing in on FOUR new signings
Everton might or might not be able to add to their squad for the season opener against Chelsea on Saturday especially since any new signings will need to be registered with the Premier League by noon on Friday, but they are that much closer to getting a handful of new transfers done.
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea’s latest big splash in the summer transfer window, taking our spending to over £150m, arrives with big hair and big expectations, as 24-year-old left back Marc Cucurella joins from Brighton & Hove Albion. A dramatic week of this transfer happening, then not happening, then happening again, has...
Comments / 0