Having enjoyed the opening game against a decent Coventry side, I’m brimming with optimism for the season ahead. Our attacking threat will be one of the more potent in the division, and once the players adapt to this level we will get stronger as the season develops. Jack Clarke in particular looks like he will recapture the form and promise he showed at Leeds, which earned him his big-money move to Spurs, and had him touted as a future England player.

