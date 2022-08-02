Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect

Read on wfpg.com
Absecon, NJ, Police Investigate Shots Fired at Apartment Complex
Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex. The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
Body Cam Footage Released of Pleasantville Dollar Store Shooting
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has released several videos of police body cam footage from the police officer-involved shooting outside the Dollar General Store in Pleasantville, in Atlantic County, back on May 24. WARNING: VIDEOS CONTAINED IN THIS STORY ARE GRAPHIC. The Ocean County Prosecutor is in charge of the...
Stafford Police Look for Driver Who Stuck Man on Motorized Scooter
Stafford Township Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV involved in a pedestrian hit and run incident. Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning at 7:48 am in the area of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. The pedestrian, who was riding a motorized scooter, was struck while...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state. Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
63-year-old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-run Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
Prosecutor: Suspect Arrested for Fatally Shooting Vineland, NJ, Man
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Vineland late Saturday night. At around 11:45 PM, officers with the Vineland Police Department were called to the 1100 block of East Elmer Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a home.
Update: Bridgeton, NJ, Man Murdered; Cops Still Looking for Two Suspects
Authorities in Cumberland County say they continue to look for two suspects, both considered to be armed and dangerous, in connection to the murder of a man in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. According to the Bridgeton Police Department, their officers were called to the Maple Gardens apartment complex off of...
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills
A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
Ventnor City, NJ, Man Charged For Allegedly Luring and Enticing a 15-year-old Boy
Yet another person in the greater Atlantic City area has been charged for allegedly luring and enticing a minor online. The Ventnor City Police Department says on Friday afternoon, July 29th, they received a report from a subject who arrived at a pre-arranged location to meet a man with the purpose of having sex with him.
Egg Harbor Twp Police Looking to Identify Several Persons From Cameras
Police in Egg Harbor Township have been busy trying to identify people caught on surveillance cameras in several locations in the township. Police aren't saying what any of these people may have done, just that they'd like help identifying these people. Police call them "persons of interest in reference to ongoing investigations."
Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week
Egg Harbor Township residents will be the first people to tell you that there's always SOME sort of construction going on along the roadways within town that slows everything up. It's always Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township people that brace themselves for the stop-and-go every morning. That's the price...
Camden County, NJ, Man Driving a Fire Truck Charged in Crash That Killed Two
Authorities in Camden County say a man who was driving a fire truck has been charged in connection to a crash that killed two people this past January. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 29-year-old John Gibson of Lawnside was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly and causing the deaths of 68-year old John Bishop and 75-year-old Marie Endicott, both of Pine Hill. Gibson was also charged with third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.
North Wildwood Police Ask For Help in Theft Investigation
North Wildwood Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of suspects in a theft investigation. Police say a theft took place about 9:15 pm on June 22 near the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue. Police say the two suspects fled the area in a blue Dodge Dakota.
Cops: Hammonton, NJ, Man Arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. for Alleged Child Luring
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man from Hammonton has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old boy at a hotel for a sexual encounter. However, according to police, the man was actually talking to a private group that tracks-down child predators. Police say the incident happened...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
