Boston, MA

Boston

What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast

“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

It could always be worse: A look back at Boston’s biggest snowstorms

Today starts the first of several days where the heat will be oppressive. Although it’s not just the heat, it’s more so the humidity that will ruin many people’s weekend. It makes you think: Which would you rather suffer though? 100 degrees and extreme humidity OR shoveling several feet of snow during a blizzard? It depends on the person. Ramiro and Leroy of The Getup Crew LOVE the heat. They prefer this type of humidity over cold. Melissa on the other hand, loves the cold. She’d much rather sit through a blizzard than having to endure humidity.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston breaks 94-year-old temperature record

BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures at Logan Airport reached 97 degrees on Thursday, the highest temperature on August 4 since 1928, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures crawled above 96 degrees for the first time in nine decades shortly after 2:00 p.m., according to NWS. Boston officials declared a heat...
BOSTON, MA
City
Boston, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
MAINE STATE
Boston

It will feel hotter than 100 degrees Thursday. What to know.

"We encourage everyone to practice appropriate heat-related precautions." Brutal heat and humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in Massachusetts on Thursday. The National Weather Service said the region could see near record high temperatures, with the heat and humidity continuing to peak into Friday. “With essentially full...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on

A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region

A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on...
HOLLIS, NH
Boston

Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday

Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
village14.com

Charles River shows how bad the drought is

The signs of the extended drought this year are hard to miss, There’s brown grass everywhere you look and I can’t remember when the last time we had a substantial rain storrm. Perhaps the most visible local sign of the drought is on the Charles River, especially just...
NEWTON, MA
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

As Heat Stresses New England's Power Grid, Providers Ask for Help Saving Cash

Thursday’s hot weather, which was particularly sweltering in southern New England, had some utilities in Vermont asking people to make slight adjustments to their power consumption in order to save money for fellow ratepayers on future bills. When temperatures soar in New England’s big population centers like Boston, Worcester...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dry Weather Sparks Brush Fires Across Mass.

Firefighters across Massachusetts and elsewhere in New England are having to chase hot spots every day as drought conditions fuel wildfires and prompt water bans. The Town of Weymouth is one of those that recently enacted water use restrictions. Signs of heat and drought are evident everywhere in Massachusetts. On...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Thrillist

The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston

Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
BOSTON, MA
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
WOBURN, MA

