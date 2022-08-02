Read on www.nbcboston.com
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Boston Has Never Been This Hot for This Long. The Heat's Not Stopping.
Heat and humidity along with afternoon showers and storms continue to be the main weather regime. This hot stretch will remain through the weekend with higher humidity than Thursday, as well as a higher potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our chance for showers and storms will also pop up...
What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast
“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
hot969boston.com
It could always be worse: A look back at Boston’s biggest snowstorms
Today starts the first of several days where the heat will be oppressive. Although it’s not just the heat, it’s more so the humidity that will ruin many people’s weekend. It makes you think: Which would you rather suffer though? 100 degrees and extreme humidity OR shoveling several feet of snow during a blizzard? It depends on the person. Ramiro and Leroy of The Getup Crew LOVE the heat. They prefer this type of humidity over cold. Melissa on the other hand, loves the cold. She’d much rather sit through a blizzard than having to endure humidity.
whdh.com
Boston breaks 94-year-old temperature record
BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures at Logan Airport reached 97 degrees on Thursday, the highest temperature on August 4 since 1928, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures crawled above 96 degrees for the first time in nine decades shortly after 2:00 p.m., according to NWS. Boston officials declared a heat...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
It will feel hotter than 100 degrees Thursday. What to know.
"We encourage everyone to practice appropriate heat-related precautions." Brutal heat and humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in Massachusetts on Thursday. The National Weather Service said the region could see near record high temperatures, with the heat and humidity continuing to peak into Friday. “With essentially full...
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on
A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
nbcboston.com
Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on...
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
village14.com
Charles River shows how bad the drought is
The signs of the extended drought this year are hard to miss, There’s brown grass everywhere you look and I can’t remember when the last time we had a substantial rain storrm. Perhaps the most visible local sign of the drought is on the Charles River, especially just...
nbcboston.com
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
nbcboston.com
As Heat Stresses New England's Power Grid, Providers Ask for Help Saving Cash
Thursday’s hot weather, which was particularly sweltering in southern New England, had some utilities in Vermont asking people to make slight adjustments to their power consumption in order to save money for fellow ratepayers on future bills. When temperatures soar in New England’s big population centers like Boston, Worcester...
nbcboston.com
Dry Weather Sparks Brush Fires Across Mass.
Firefighters across Massachusetts and elsewhere in New England are having to chase hot spots every day as drought conditions fuel wildfires and prompt water bans. The Town of Weymouth is one of those that recently enacted water use restrictions. Signs of heat and drought are evident everywhere in Massachusetts. On...
Zoo animals in Mass. beat summer heat with ‘bloodsicles’ and other frozen treats
Staff at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are working to ensure animals remain cool and comfortable amid near 100 degree heat in Massachusetts late this week. Zoo New England, which manages the two zoos, said in a statement that with the increased heat...
Thrillist
The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston
Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
These 2 New England family excursions are ‘amazing,’ according to Fodor’s Travel
Families can immerse themselves in the destination. Parents looking for getaways that offer memorable family adventures have two excellent options in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel. The publication recently released a list of 10 family excursions for parents who want more than the all-inclusive kids’ club and included...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
