Lanesborough, for Now, Avoids Special Town Meeting on School Boiler Project

Preliminary Sitework Begins at Greylock Glen
ADAMS, Mass. — Preliminary sitework for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Center has started, and town officials hope to have an official groundbreaking ceremony later this month. Town Administrator Jay Green said some tree and utility work has already begun at the site, with concrete work coming during the next two weeks. He said contractors, engineers, and town staff frequently hold meetings to discuss the project.
Williamstown Planners Advise Conservation of Oblong Road Parcel
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board last week advised the Select Board to assign to a local non-profit the town's option to buy a 10-acre parcel of farmland on Oblong Road. In a unanimous vote, the planners recommended the town assign its right of first refusal to the Williamstown...
Two Live Debates for District Attorney Candidates Aug. 15
PITSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television, in partnership with iBerkshires.com, will present live debates for the Berkshire County Sheriff and Berkshire County District Attorney races. The debates will both take place on Monday, August 15th, in the auditorium at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield. The first debate will feature...
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
Overnight Repair Operations on I-90 Week of Aug. 8
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight guardrail and bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee and Becket the week of Aug. 8. The guardrail repairs will take place from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0 in Lee and...
Chipotle Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass.- There is a new taco in town. Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Taco Bell's former location in Berkshire Crossing on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the first 50 people in line received merchandise from the chain restaurant. Shortly after its doors opened, the eatery was buzzing with customers.
Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More
It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
Pittsfield Subcommittee Supports 5 Percent COLA Cap
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is looking to cap its cost of living adjustment after the consumer price index reached 7.5 percent in January. On Monday, the Ordinances and Rules subcommittee unanimously voted to cap the COLA at 5 percent for non-union employees. It will go to the full City Council next week for a final vote.
Guided Stroll at Bidwell Trails on Aug. 14
MONTEREY, Mass. — Bidwell Board Member Richard Greene will lead a one-hour guided stroll of the Bidwell Tails on Aug. 14. The Bidwell property has nearly six miles of trails, running through the woods and along the Loom Brook. Those in attendance will learn about the flora and fauna found on the property.
Clark Art, Highland Street Foundation to Host August Adventures Day
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, August 30, the Clark Art Institute partners with the Highland Street Foundation to host August Adventures Day, providing free admission for all visitors. August Adventures Day at the Clark is offered as a part of the Highland Street Foundation’s continued commitment to making cultural,...
DA Finds Officer Acted Lawfully in Shooting Miguel Estrella
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County District Attorney’s investigation of Miguel Estrella’s death by police in March cleared Pittsfield Police officer Nicholas Sondrini of criminal charges, stating that he used lawful force with his firearm in self-defense. Additionally, it stated that both Sondrini and Officer Christopher Coffey’s taser...
