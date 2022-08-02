ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Herald

NJ State Fair returns to Sussex County with new twists. Here's what you'll see

By Kyle Morel, New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 6 days ago

FRANKFORD — Residents throughout North Jersey are gearing up for the sights and sounds of carnival rides, farm animals and other quintessential Sussex County features as the State Fair makes its return to the County Fairgrounds at the end of this week with a few new twists.

The annual event, officially called the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show, kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, and runs through Aug. 13. With the slogan "More to Do in 2022," this year's fair features a mix of classic popular attractions along with 48 new vendors to generate additional excitement and appeal to different groups of people.

Among the event's new wrinkles is the introduction of a "sensory-friendly morning" from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 11. During that time, the sounds and bright flashing lights of carnival rides will be turned down or completely off to provide attendees with sensory processing issues a more enjoyable experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SIxZ_0h1TJOKw00

"We understand that the Fair can be a noisy, raucous place and want to make sure that all people in our community have fun and feel included," said Fair President Joan Smith.

Another addition is the opening day parade, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday and winds through the fairgrounds before concluding in the main Horse Show ring.

The parade will feature old wagons, tractors and convertibles along with 4-H Club members and their animals. This year's Queen of the Fair contestants will also be part of the procession, joined by 17 past queens dating back to 1961.

The Garden State Marketplace is making its debut this year as another opportunity for fairgoers to buy locally grown products. The marketplace will feature roughly a dozen artisans and vendors offering "value-added" items such as candles, pottery, spices and cosmetics. The market will be open from 5-9 p.m. on opening day, and from noon to 9 p.m. all other days.

Familiar promotions and events such as Children's Day, on Aug. 9, and Senior Day, on Aug. 11, are returning this year, as is the Queen of the Fair pageant on Aug. 6. Other fan favorites like the pig races and the K-9s in Flight dog show are also back, and 101-year-old Aldo Sayre, as is tradition, will officially kick off the fair Friday night with his signature rooster crow.

The fair will run for nine days. It was shortened from 10 to eight days for last year's event, which marked a return after a pandemic-imposed year off in 2020. Smith said the changes are a result of weighing what attendees and vendors want with what volunteers, many of whom take vacation days from their regular jobs to help out, are realistically able to do.

"We're always trying to tweak it in order to come up with that balance," she said.

The fair emerged from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, but rising food and fuel costs still pose challenges for Sussex County's most popular gathering, Smith said. Nevertheless, she was optimistic about this year's turnout based on conversations in the community leading up to this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2sws_0h1TJOKw00

"I do think people are going to come out," Smith said, adding with a laugh, "I'm crossing my fingers and toes."

Ticket prices

The fair is open from 5-10 p.m. on opening day, with $5 admission for everyone ages 13 and older, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the ensuing eight days.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and $5 for seniors, and can be purchased online or at select local businesses until 11:55 p.m. Thursday. For regular admission tickets, available online or at the gate entrance, prices are $15 for adults, $4 for children, $10 for seniors and $7 for veterans and active military members.

For more information on the fair, including a full schedule of events and additional ticket information, visit www.sussexcountyfairgrounds.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIesS_0h1TJOKw00

Fair Schedule & Notable Events

  • Friday, Aug. 5
    • Dollar Day: all rides $1
    • 7 p.m. — Opening Day Parade
    • 8-9 p.m. — Battle of the Bands
  • Saturday, Aug. 6
    • 7 p.m. — Queen of the Fair Pageant
  • Sunday, Aug. 7
  • Monday, Aug. 8
    • Green Day: eco-friendly vendors
    • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9
    • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Children's Day activities sponsored by Frankford Clean Communities
    • Noon - 1 p.m. — Queen Meet & Greet
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10
    • Celebrate America Day
    • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Tribute to the Troops/Quilts of Valor programs
  • Thursday, Aug. 11
    • 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Senior Day activities coordinated by the Sussex County Division of Senior Services
    • 10 a.m. - noon — Sensory-Friendly Morning
  • Friday, Aug. 12
  • Saturday, Aug. 13
    • 4:30 p.m. — Sussex County Talent Show

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties. Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: NJ State Fair returns to Sussex County with new twists. Here's what you'll see

Comments / 2

Related
PennLive.com

N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built

When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Winning Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey

A pair of winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets splitting the $546,934 jackpot were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket from the Sunday, Aug. 7 drawing is good for $273,467. The winning numbers were: 02, 03, 13, 15, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#New Jersey#Volunteers#Parade#Green Day#Nj State Fair#Frankford#The State Fair#The New Jersey State Fair#Sussex County Farm
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Little Farm of Wantage wins 2022 Century Farm Award

Earlier this year, the Little Farm, off Route 23 in Wantage, was awarded the 2022 Century Farm Award by the NJ State Agricultural Society. This award goes to a farm that has been in the same family and operational for at least 100 years. It is the first farm in Sussex/Wantage, and only the fifth in Sussex County, to receive this award.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
PARAMUS, NJ
94.5 PST

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool

I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Herald

455
Followers
366
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newton, NJ from New Jersey Herald.

 http://njherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy