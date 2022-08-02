Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Six Dead, Including Pregnant Woman, After Mercedes Blows Through Red Light in Los Angeles
Six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and a child, when a Mercedes coupe blew through a red light in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. The 40-year-old woman driving the Merc survived the crash but was hospitalized. Citing sources, NBC4 reported that she was a traveling nurse from outside Southern California. She is expected to be charged. Surveillance footage showed the car slamming into several others; three cars burst into flames, and three more were mangled. Along with the six killed, seven people were injured, including several children aged from 13 months to 15 years. One bystander told ABC7 the flames were so intense she thought someone had “dropped a bomb.” “It looked like the whole intersection from corner to corner was on fire,” Harper Washington said. Read it at ABC7
Florida Cops Shoot Dead Suspect Who Killed ‘Fearless’ K-9 Max
A Florida K-9 was killed on Wednesday morning as he protected officers’ lives during a , police said. K-9 Max and his handler, Lake Wales Police Officer Jared Joyner, were helping track down a suspect who had fled an alleged domestic violence incident. According to police, Eric Borders, a convicted felon, “murdered” Max after the dog grabbed him by the ankles. Two officers then shot and killed Borders. Police described Max as “fearless,” saying he joined the force when he was 21 months old. Lake Wales Police Department Chief Chris Velasquez said Max acted exactly as he was trained to, and that his actions saved officers’ lives. The police department held a procession for the dog, led by Joyner. “Officer Joyner lost a part of his family today,” Velasquez said. “He’s heartbroken, and so are we.”
Trial of father accused of killing his two daughters opens with details of teens’ failed escape
A father accused of murdering his two teenage daughters before evading arrest for 12 years was “obsessed with possession and control”, prosecutors said in the opening arguments of his capital murder trial in Texas.Yaser Said, 65, allegedly shot Amina Said, 18, and 17-year-old Sarah Said and left their bodies in his taxi outside of a hotel in Irving on New Year’s Day 2008 in a so-called “honour killing”.Prosecutor Lauren Black told the court that the sisters and their mother fled their Dallas home about a week before the killings after Mr Said put a gun to Amina’s head and...
Suspect Arrested in Mysterious Deaths of Four People in Two Burning Homes
The tiny town of Laurel, Nebraska, was rocked on Thursday by the mysterious deaths of four people found in two burning homes, authorities said.All four bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds, the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed in a press release Friday. The agency said Laurel resident Jason Jones, 42, has been arrested in connection with the killings, but no motive has been released. Reports of an explosion at the first home came around 3 a.m., said Colonel John A. Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol. First responders rushed to the scene and found one person, 53-year-old Michelle Ebeling, dead inside...
Cut Brake Lines, Duped Lovers: The Wild Story Behind Baby Brandon’s Kidnapping
A wild kidnapping case that gripped California in April just got even wilder—and it allegedly involves cut brake lines, duped lovers and four previous abduction attempts.In April, police arrested two suspects who they say abducted three-month-old Brandon Cuellar from a San Jose apartment as the child’s grandmother unloaded groceries downstairs. It prompted a frantic manhunt and generated national headlines. Police said they recovered the baby 20 hours later in Jose Portillo’s home, and cell phone evidence allegedly linked his girlfriend, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, to the crime as well.On Tuesday, Portillo and Ramirez pleaded no contest to all eight charges against...
Suspect in Minnesota’s Mall of America Shooting Flees on Foot
Police have secured the scene at Minnesota’s Mall of America after it was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon when gunshots rang out in the mall. A mall spokesperson confirmed to the Star Tribune that the mall in Bloomington was on lockdown while a tweet from Bloomington police did the same, confirming that an “active incident” was taking place on the northwest side of America’s largest mall and that “numerous police officers” were on the scene. Police confirmed shots were fired after videos posted online captured what sounded like gunshots near the mall’s Nike store. Other videos show responding officers with rifles drawn as they navigate the mall, which has an average of 40 million shoppers annually. Police later confirmed the shooting was an isolated incident and that the suspect fled the Mall of America on foot. Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, and no victims have been reported. Once the lockdown is lifted, the mall will be closed for the evening. The last time the mall went into lockdown was New Year’s Eve, when a shooting broke out during a dispute between two shoppers. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another was grazed.
Suspect Nabbed After Deadly Triple Shooting at Vegas’ Mirage Hotel
A suspect has been nabbed by police after a shooting left one man dead and two women in critical condition in a Las Vegas hotel room on Thursday night. An altercation broke out at the Mirage among the four people—who are thought to have known each other—before the deadly attack. The wounded women were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said. On Friday morning, Koren announced that a suspect had been apprehended. “Suspect identified, located, & arrested! And all within six hours of the incident. Great work by our [Las Vegas Metropolitan...
Woman Shows ‘White Privilege Card’ to Cops Instead of ID—and Avoids Ticket
A woman avoided a ticket when she showed the cops who pulled her over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license. Two cops in Anchorage, Alaska, reportedly violated department policy in the incident, though it’s unclear what the policy was or what disciplinary action they will face as the department is treating the matter as confidential, Anchorage Daily News reports. Mimi Israelah wrote in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving in the early hours of July 9 as she was driving to an Anchorage pizzeria after arriving from California for a Trump rally. She...
Las Vegas Shooter Who Killed One, Wounded Two at Mirage Hotel Still at Large
A male gunman who shot three people, killing one, inside a Las Vegas hotel room on Thursday night was still on the lam Friday morning. An altercation broke out at the Mirage among the four people—who are thought to have known each other—before the deadly attack. A male victim was fatally wounded while two women were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said. “We do have good information, good leads that we’re working, and as I said we have a lot of confidence that we will catch the killer in this case,” Koren said. People in the Mirage on Thursday night shared images online of Las Vegas cops walking through the hotel lobby and some social media users reported the resort was put into a lockdown at around 9:30 p.m.
Actress Anne Heche Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Brutal Crash in L.A., Reports Say
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering severe burns in a major car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.The Los Angeles Fire Department said it took 59...
