Astros Crawfish Boil: August 1st, 2022

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Yardbarker

Astros Avoid Sweep Behind Urquidy, Altuve

The Houston Astros were smart to not trade José Urquidy. Entering his post-trade deadline start Wednesday, the 27-year-old possessed a 2.35 ERA across his previous seven starts with the best WHIP (0.80) and second-best opponent batting average (.157) in Major League Baseball since June 21. Urquidy carried that success...
FOX Sports

Astros take on the Guardians after Altuve's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (68-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-50, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (14-3, 1.81 ERA, .87 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-9, 4.33 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -195, Guardians +165; over/under is 7 1/2...
