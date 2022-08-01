Astros Crawfish Boil: August 1st, 2022

The Houston Astros are the team with the second best record in the American League, second only to the Yankees. But since June 12 — almost two months — the Astros have been the best team in the league. Earlier this week, the Astros made three trades, acquiring 1B/DH Trey Mancini, catcher Christian Vazquez and left-handed reliever Will Smith.

