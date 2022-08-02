Is Nathan Fielder Acting on ‘The Rehearsal’? The Show’s Fake Grandpa Speaks Out

Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Is One Terribly Boring Fantasy Series
Plans for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated DC/Vertigo graphic novel series The Sandman have been around for almost as long as the three-decades-old title itself. Following numerous starts and stops, Netflix has finally delivered with The Sandman, a 10-part venture (Aug. 5) starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, who’s also known as Dream (or Morpheus) and is one of the seven Endless, a family of god-like metaphysical elements who’ve assumed human form à la Gaiman’s American Gods and Good Omens. Dream’s saga is a sprawling one that spans the ages and grapples with issues of destiny, hope,...
This HBO Max Drama Is a Big, Depressing Mess
It’s been a stressful week. Over the last several days, my beloved HBO Max—far and away my most-used streaming service—has been the subject of rumors.After Tuesday’s abrupt shelving of Batgirl, a movie I had no plans to ever watch, the gossip mill swore that the platform was going down the toilet. The word on the street was that Warner Bros. Discovery, the service’s newly merged parent company, was going to cancel everything we like and replace them with cheap reality shows. HBO Max would lose all of its good movies, swapped out for bad movies. Fans started mounting pre-emptive campaigns...
‘FBoy Island’ Finale Shocker: Tamaris Explains Her Stunning Decision
We had a feeling FBoy Island had one last truck up its sleeve, but I’ll admit, I had no idea that finale twist was coming. On Thursday, HBO Max debuted FBoy Island Season 2’s final pair of episodes—in which this season’s leads, Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard discovered they have the option to take the full $100,000 and leave the island without either of their chosen finalists. On FBoy Island, three women date their way through a pool of men in search of the so-called “Nice Guys,” who’ve chosen to split the money with their lady love....
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Angelica Ross Is First Openly Trans Actress to Play Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
Angelica Ross is set to become the first openly trans actress to play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Ross, who played Candy Ferocity in FX’s groundbreaking show Pose, will perform for eight weeks beginning Sept 12. Ross is also founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a firm that helps employ trans people in the tech sphere. Her stint in Broadway’s longest-running revival is the latest in a series of significant roles for trans actors on Broadway, following the history-making Tony nomination this year for L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop)—the first time a trans person has been nominated in any acting category. In 2018 Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels. In a statement, Anthony Allen Ramos, VP of communications and talent at LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, said, “Chicago’s Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills.”
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
‘Daily Show’ Breaks Down Funniest Moment of Alex Jones Trial
Trevor Noah spent a few minutes of his Daily Show monologue digging into Alex Jones, “far-right commentator and man who makes Donald Trump seem like a reasonable human being,” whose defamation trial took a shocking turn on Wednesday after it was revealed that Jones’ own lawyer had accidentally sent a trove of damning text messages to the opposing counsel representing the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.“Today in the trial, one of the funniest moments came when he found out that his inept lawyer had screwed up and sent the prosecution evidence that proved Alex Jones committed perjury,” the...
Will Prince Harry’s Memoir Be Totally Honest About His ‘Wild Years’?
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry will have to delve into his “wild years” in his memoir or risk the book being seen as a “whitewash” and lacking credibility, friends and royal observers have told The Daily Beast.“Harry was known for being pretty wild back in the day,” one old friend, who has not spoken to the prince for several years but knew him and his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy when they were fixtures on London’s clubbing and party scene, told The Daily...
It’s Official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Call It Quits
Good news or bad news, depending on who you are—Kete is officially no more. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and decided to be friends after an extremely public nine-month romance, sources close to the couple told E! News. The pair met and shared their first kiss when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, and later, she hit up the comedian for some “BDE action,” Kardashian said on a podcast in April. However, the couple had been doing long distance recently, and sources said they’re just not able to keep up their relationship with their demanding schedules. With Davidson in Australia filming the movie Wizards! and Kardashian taking care of her four kids she shares with Kanye West in Los Angeles, sources said it has “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” but they have “a lot of love and respect for each other.”Read it at E! News
Pat Rosson, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ Child Actor, Dead at 69
Classic TV star and kid actor from The Andy Griffith Show Pat Rosson passed away several months ago according to a new statement from the actor’s daughter, Maria Delilah Rosson. The veteran actor died at 69 years old on April 28th, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosson died...
Here's What We Know About Season 2 Of "The Lincoln Lawyer"
The Lincoln Lawyer is revving up his Lincoln.
Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay $31 Million for Getting Himself Fired
Kevin Spacey cannot weasel out of paying the producers of House of Cards $31 million for getting himself canned from the Netflix show for sexual misconduct. Spacey was accused of groping young men and making crude comments on the set, which the producers said forced them to drop him and cut five episodes as a cost of millions in lost profits. An arbitrator agreed and ordered Spacey to pay up, and now a judge has shot down the actor’s attempt to get the award thrown out, Variety reports. Spacey is currently facing a sexual assault charge in the U.K.Read it at Variety
Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Sandman,’ a Series Decades in the Making
If you’ve been around the geek side of the internet for any length of time, you’ve probably heard of The Sandman. A 1988 comic series written by British fantasy writer Neil Gaiman and drawn by a rotating crew of artists, The Sandman (and its many spin-offs) is a classic of the medium: a perennial “first comic” recommendations at libraries and comics shops, the recipient of numerous awards, and a showcase for Gaiman’s love of myth, stories about stories, and perky goths.The series has also been the subject of a legendarily troubled production history, however. The last two decades are littered...
Twitter Delivers New Legal Smackdown in Elon Musk Feud
Twitter’s lawyers assailed Elon Musk in a new court filing on Thursday, claiming that the billionaire is trying to extricate himself from his $44 billion acquisition agreement because “the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth”—have declined in value. The attorneys rebuffed the...
