Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather: High heat and strong storms return Wednesday

By Dave Rexroth
WXYZ
 3 days ago
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Flood advisories issued after thunderstorms

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain ends west to east. A clap of thunder is possible. Then some showers are possible again late. Humid with a low of 71°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Thursday: Scattered showers are likely and some thunder is possible. Severe storms are not expected, but some showers could bring heavy rain. High of 83°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
WXYZ

Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
