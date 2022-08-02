Read on liverpooloffside.sbnation.com
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham
Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
Barcelona financial problems playing into Azpilicueta, Alonso, De Jong situations; Aubameyang, too?
Barcelona and Chelsea have become unexpectedly intertwined in this transfer window, and mostly to their advantage, with the Blaugrana snapping up Andreas Christensen from us on a free transfer, then gazumping the Blues for both Raphinha and Jules Koundé (and, in a way, Ousmane Dembélé, too). And...
Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process
Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
Marc Cucurella deal off again, on again, off again ... on again, alongside Levi Colwill?
There are many days in a transfer window. But there aren’t many days like Wednesday’s day. There aren’t many days that a Premier League club feel compelled to put out an official statement denying the biggest transfer rumormonger’s latest here-we-go-ing. Marc Cucurella may yet become a...
Chelsea Join Race To Sign Defender Nikola Milenkovic
The Blues have reportedly shown interest in the 24-year-old's services as their need to sign a centreback grows.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season
It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
August 5th - 7th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Everton closing in on FOUR new signings
Everton might or might not be able to add to their squad for the season opener against Chelsea on Saturday especially since any new signings will need to be registered with the Premier League by noon on Friday, but they are that much closer to getting a handful of new transfers done.
Tottenham’s transfer window is better than some fans want to acknowledge
With the Premier League and top-level leagues across Europe set to return this weekend, there is plenty of excitement in the football world. It was a somewhat short summer, but an expediting of the schedule was needed with the 2022 World Cup quickly approaching in November. For Tottenham Hotspur, it was a summer that started out with a lot of optimism after the club quickly brought in several incoming players. And yet, depending on which Spurs supporter you talk to, there are varying opinions for the assessment of this summer’s window thus far.
Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
As I sit down to begin writing this preview, the 2022-23 Premier League season is already underway, with the first goal of the season in the bag as well thanks to some terrible set piece defending from Crystal Palace. Best league in the world, innit?. Chelsea have to wait until...
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Under 21s
Everton Under-21s kick off their new season today Friday 5th August against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts, with Paul Tait’s young charges looking refreshed and ready to dominate. Their final pre-season game was against National League North team Southport last Saturday at Haig Avenue and they convincingly trounced the Sandgrounders...
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'
Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
Pep Guardiola Wants To Stay At Manchester City Beyond This Season
There has been speculation about whether Pep Guardiola would be extending his Manchester City contract after this season, or whether he would be moving on to pastures new. Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal with Liverpool towards the end of last season, and many City fans were left wondering whether Guardiola would follow suit.
Michael Edwards impressed by Chelsea project but not breaking sabbatical — report
While the focus is on transfers and the transfer market, Chelsea’s search for a sporting director rolls on in the background as well, with the club hoping to have someone in place, if not very soon, then certainly before the next transfer window in January. However, our top target,...
Thursday August 4th Open Thread
Opinion: “Sunderland cannot stake their entire season on the signing of Nathan Broadhead!”
There can be no arguments against the fact that Sunderland desperately need to find a new striker. The recent signing of Ellis Simms was welcome, and although he didn’t get any game time during last weekend’s opening fixture against Coventry, it is likely he will feature in our upcoming matches.
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes
The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Everton battle West Ham for Onana, Allan update, Cornet latest
Youngster Lewis Dobbin has gone on a season-long loan to Derby County in League One. [RBM]. Uh-oh. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s knee injury has been confirmed, and he could be out for anywhere from 4-10 weeks, depending on who you’re asking. [RBM]. This leaves Everton in a rough spot with...
