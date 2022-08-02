ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham

Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process

Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
The Guardian

Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season

It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
SB Nation

August 5th - 7th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Everton closing in on FOUR new signings

Everton might or might not be able to add to their squad for the season opener against Chelsea on Saturday especially since any new signings will need to be registered with the Premier League by noon on Friday, but they are that much closer to getting a handful of new transfers done.
SB Nation

Tottenham’s transfer window is better than some fans want to acknowledge

With the Premier League and top-level leagues across Europe set to return this weekend, there is plenty of excitement in the football world. It was a somewhat short summer, but an expediting of the schedule was needed with the 2022 World Cup quickly approaching in November. For Tottenham Hotspur, it was a summer that started out with a lot of optimism after the club quickly brought in several incoming players. And yet, depending on which Spurs supporter you talk to, there are varying opinions for the assessment of this summer’s window thus far.
SB Nation

Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Under 21s

Everton Under-21s kick off their new season today Friday 5th August against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts, with Paul Tait’s young charges looking refreshed and ready to dominate. Their final pre-season game was against National League North team Southport last Saturday at Haig Avenue and they convincingly trounced the Sandgrounders...
BBC

Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'

Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
SB Nation

Thursday August 4th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes

The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
