Fall River youth softball player helps lead Tiverton all-stars to first-ever state title

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 3 days ago
TIVERTON — Local softball programs were non-existant for Paisley Parisee at a young age.

That forced the Fall River resident to join a T-ball team in Tiverton, R.I. before eventually playing softball there.

That decision would lead to something special for Paisley.

The Tiverton Little League Major Division softball all-star team recently captured the program's first-ever state championship.

Paisley, an A student at Kuss Middle School, was the catcher for that all-star team. Her work behind the plate enabled the Tiverton all-star team to win the local District 2 title with two victories each over Portsmouth and Barrington.

"She is a terrific kid and a phenomenal softball player," said Tiverton Director of Softball Mike DeCotis.

DeCotis said Paisley is one of the top-rated catchers playing competitive travel softball in R.I. for her team — the R.I. Thunder 12U.

Tiverton moved on to the states where they dismantled South Kingstown — the District 3 representative — 24-1 and 13-1 to win the state title for the first time.

In five victories total, Tiverton outscored its opponents 96-9.

The all-star team made it all the way to the New England LLWS Regional Tournament in Bristol, Conn., finishing with a 1-2 record.

Despite being eliminated from regional tournament play, it was a memory Paisley and her Tiverton all-star teammates will never forget.

"Pretty exciting run," DeCotis said.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

