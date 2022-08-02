ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont's Motion Controls gets state tax credit for major expansion project

 3 days ago
FREMONT — One of Sandusky County's leading manufacturers is embarking on a multimillion dollar expansion project at its Fremont facility.

Motion Controls Robotics expects to create 18 full-time positions, generate $1.2 million in new annual payroll and retain $4.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Fremont, according to a news release last week from Gov. Mike DeWine's office.

The Ohio Department of Development announced last week the state's Tax Credit Authority (TCA) had approved assistance for seven projects, including the Motion Controls' expansion.

Collectively, the projects will create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide and are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio.

Motion Controls manufactures robotic case packing, robotic palletizing and machine tending; large-scale end-of-line robotic packaging and handling systems; vision-guided systems; robotic simulation; AVG systems; and intelligent robotic systems.

The TCA approved a 1.198%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the Motion Controls project.

Motion Controls has more than 60 employees and generates approximately $20 million in annual gross sales.

Toledo-based Regional Growth Partnership, in a release, stated Motion Controls will invest more than $2 million to support increased automation technologies.

Scott Lang, president of Motion Controls, said demand for robotics will continue through at least 2030.

“This expansion along with the discussion of building another facility close to our customers is all part of our 10-year plan,” Lang said in a release.

The Fremont company has been experiencing steady growth, averaging more than 10% year over year.

The expansion project includes a 25,500 square-foot addition, with 1,300 square feet of internal office space. The company works in three large markets — end of line packaging, omni channel fulfillment and general material handling.

The industries it serves includes food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and manufacturing.

JobsOhio, Regional Growth Partnership and the Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation worked collaboratively in moving this project forward.

The expansion project is expected to begin in 2023.

