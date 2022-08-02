ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Staying stormy Tuesday

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
 3 days ago
Classic summer weather continues today for SWFL and will look to stick around through the rest of the week.

We’ll start the day with a mainly dry and sunny morning. Sunrise temperatures will settle into the middle and upper 70s, quickly climbing from there. By the early afternoon, highs will reach the middle and lower 90s, with high humidity pushing heat index values into the triple digits. Rain chances will start to pick up by the mid-afternoon, with spotty showers giving way to widespread storms by the early evening.

While severe storms are not expected today, a few will be heavy, packing torrential rain and frequent lightning. Localized flooding will be possible with some of the heavier, slower-moving storms as well.

Similar conditions will persist through the rest of the week, with morning sun, afternoon storms, and highs in the lower and middle 90s through the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

There are no active storms in the Atlantic this morning and no areas of concern either. No development is expected for the next five days.

