MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Two people are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a mansion overnight in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office identified them as 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi."Two elderly persons, they still have not been located. We're in the process now, it's going to take quite a bit of time of investigation," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carrol told reporters. "We're looking also for the cause and origin, and we'll have more information as we develop it."As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, police kept people far back from the property on Normandy Heights Road and Ellyn Court....

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO