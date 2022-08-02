Read on wrnjradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
wrnjradio.com
Warren County commissioners seek to overturn new regulations on microbreweries
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Today is International Beer Day, a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer. But amid the celebrating, in moderation, of course, Warren County is expressing support and concern for its microbreweries who are facing a change in state regulations that will drastically affect their business.
wrnjradio.com
2 residents unaccounted for after fire destroys home in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two residents are unaccounted for after a massive fire tore through their home early Friday morning in Morris Township. The fire was reported at around 2:52 a.m. at a residence on Normandy Heights Road, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Fire...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Monday morning in Rockaway
ROCKAWAY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Monday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8, weather permitting, the...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 2 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway, and East Hanover Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 25,865 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 4. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
I-78 westbound lane, shoulder closures this weekend as bridge over Raritan River project advances in Somerset County
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane and shoulder closures this weekend on I-78 westbound as the bridge over the North Branch of the Raritan River replacement project advances in Bedminster Township. Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Friday, August 5, until...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 5, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Major work-zone, traffic shift approaching for Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge project
A major work zone and traffic shift is expected to take place over the next few days at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The bridge, which is in the midst of an 18-month-long rehabilitation project, will have its downstream side cordoned off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Morris County, state, local officials tour Suburban Propane
WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined New Jersey legislators, local officials and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce in a tour of Suburban Propane’s Whippany headquarters Wednesday to learn more about the firm’s energy production and clean-energy developments. “We greatly...
wrnjradio.com
I-80 daytime lane closures next week for retaining wall survey work in Knowlton Twp.
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced lane closures on I-80 eastbound and westbound before the S-curve are scheduled for next week in Knowlton Township. On Tuesday, August 9 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., NJDOT is scheduled to close the right...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County reports 286 new COVID-19 cases; 3 additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5 286 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 41,204 and total deaths is at 511:. Andover Borough-140 and 0 deaths. Andover...
theobserver.com
Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21
Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advertisernewssouth.com
A preliminary list of your Sussex County BOE candidates by region
The November 8 general election will include the selection of school board of education candidates throughout the county. Below is a list of the current candidates who have petitioned to run, per the Sussex County Board of Elections. The majority of the open seats are for three-year terms unless otherwise...
Couple in their 80s unaccounted for after Morristown fire
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Two people are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a mansion overnight in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office identified them as 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi."Two elderly persons, they still have not been located. We're in the process now, it's going to take quite a bit of time of investigation," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carrol told reporters. "We're looking also for the cause and origin, and we'll have more information as we develop it."As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, police kept people far back from the property on Normandy Heights Road and Ellyn Court....
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
Bayonne to advance redevelopment plan of former Seahorse Express property
Bayonne is moving forward with plans for the redevelopment of the former Seahorse Express property. The City Council has introduced an ordinance adopting a redevelopment plan for the site at 69-73 LeFante Way. In February of this year, the council passed a resolution authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a redevelopment study of the area.
roi-nj.com
Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)
The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
Lake Hopatcong swim area closed due to dangerous algae blooms
An area of Lake Hopatcong is closed to the public after two rounds of water testing in the area showed high levels of harmful algae blooms. Colleen Lyons, administrator of the Lake Hopatcong Commission, confirmed that the swim area of the Crescent Cove Beach Club is closed due to sample results collected by the state Department of Environmental Protection on Monday and last Wednesday, July 27. The beach itself will remain open, and club manager Wendy Sutton...
‘Entirely Inaccurate’ Morris County Assault Alert Posted To Neighborhood Watch Site, Police Say
Police in Morris County are setting the record straight regarding a bogus assault report that was posted on a local neighborhood alert site. A report about an assault involving armed assailants driving a white vehicle near Overlook Avenue in East Hanover Township was shared on the Ring app on Friday, August 5, Police Chief Chris Cannizzo said in a release.
Comments / 2