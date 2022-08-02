Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been threating the eastern Washington town of Lind was contained after burning six homes and eight other structures. He said firefighters were watching over hot spots. The sheriff’s office had told Lind’s residents to evacuate on Thursday afternoon because of the encroaching flames. With the help of state and local resources, the fire started to calm down and by 8 p.m. Thursday all evacuation orders were lifted for the community of about 500 people approximately 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Spokane. Wagner said Friday that a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation and was flown to Spokane for treatment had been released and was recuperating at home.
Navy Confirms Overboard Death of 19-Year-Old Sailor in Baltic Sea
The U.S. Navy on Thursday identified the sailor who was lost overboard while serving aboard a naval destroyer in the Baltic Sea earlier this week as Seaman Recruit David Spearman. The 19-year-old sailor was stationed on the USS Arleigh Burke, which was near Helsinki on Monday, when he fell off the ship. Search and rescue efforts were launched for the North Carolina native, but had ceased by late Tuesday. “This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke,” said the destroyer’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Pete Flynn. Spearman, who originally hailed from the Asheville area, enlisted last November. He was from a family that boasted several generations of Navy sailors, according to WLOS. After completing basic training, he had reported to the USS Arleigh Burke in April, and was on his first assignment when he was lost.
Undocumented Workers Feed Us. However You Feel About Immigration, They Deserve Health Care.
Here’s the question I’m wrestling with: Should my home state of California give subsidized health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants?. No need to weigh in. The question is moot. California will soon become the first state to offer universal access to health coverage. The historic change was part of...
I Learned the Hard Way Just How Barbaric American Health Care Is
United Healthcare’s eleventh-hour refusal to pay for a quick, non-invasive, clinically proven surgery to reverse my sudden-onset deafness from a recent COVID infection was hardly my first ride on the bucking bronco we call— oxymoronically—American health care. But it is the one that finally broke me. Prior...
