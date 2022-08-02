ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
wolbbaltimore.com

I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back

Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
