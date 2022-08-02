Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Largest Hate Groups in America
American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
The danger is not that Colombia will become another Venezuela, but another Mexico | Opinion
When I asked Colombia’s center-right President Ivan Duque whether Colombia runs the risk of becoming a new Venezuela after his successor Gustavo Petro — a former leftist guerrilla — takes office on Aug. 7, the outgoing leader dodged the question three times in a row.
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Australian woman who was detained and asked by a US border official if she had an abortion says she's shocked by the response: 'a lot of people who've read this story are most horrified at that and I can see why'
Madolline Gourley told Insider she still hasn't heard from US Customs and Border Protection about the incident.
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Brett Kavanaugh, Who Just Stripped Millions of Women of Healthcare, Forced to Skip Dessert
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was reportedly forced to leave behind the dessert menu at a chain steakhouse in D.C. because protesters showed up while he was eating dinner. Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault, recently voted with the rest...
I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back
Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
'Pack a bag. Know where your medicines are located': Eric Adams says PSA telling New Yorkers how to deal with a nuclear bomb was prompted by fears of a Russian attack
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the recent city public service announcement for how to deal with a nuclear attack was prompted by Russia's attack on Ukraine and warned that the Big Apple is still a big target. 'This was right after the attacks in Ukraine, and the Office...
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
Elon Musk hits back at Trump and says ex-president should ‘hang up his hat’
Stepping up an ongoing verbal clash between the two men, Elon Musk said Donald Trump should “hang up his hat” and is too old to run for the Oval Office in 2024, as a poll shows the former president is losing support among Republican voters. “I don’t hate...
Pope Francis says he would not live at the Vatican or in Argentina if he retires
ROME — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop...
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
Dan Bongino: The Pelosis, Bidens and Obamas never have to worry about any 'real accountability'
Fox News host Dan Bongino ripped political elites for claiming to be "public servants" while not having to worry about any real accountability on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: What's the best job in the United States? What's your dream job? If you had the choice right now to...
