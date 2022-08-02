ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Next wave of Disney campaign donations could signal whether the Mouse is mad at Florida Republicans

By Scott Powers
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on floridapolitics.com

Comments / 41

RittSea
3d ago

And Disney’s stock value plunge and low park attendance is an indicator of people’s anger at them.

Reply(14)
14
Related
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis’ actions on property insurance crisis

'This dire situation demands immediate and meaningful action that protects Florida consumers.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more to stabilize Florida’s troubled property insurance market. Fried, a Democrat running for her party’s nomination to replace DeSantis, wrote to DeSantis on Thursday slamming...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Al Hernandez: Health care executive wants to restore school district where teachers are leaving

After fleeing Cuba with his family, a teenager thrived thanks to his teachers. Decades later, he would like to pay them back. In April 1980, 125,000 Cubans climbed aboard boats in the port of Mariel west of Havana. The first of the refugees arrived in Florida the next day. A joint agreement between the two countries allowed for mass migration, which followed a worsening Cuban economy.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Charlie Crist
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s red tide response called too limited, too slow

'I don’t think legislators are going to really endorse bigger sticks in this situation.'. Florida government, when it comes to environmental protection and conservation, can end up on the side that it’s better to allow pollution, and try to do something about it on the back end, than prevent that pollution in the first place. That’s causing a serious problem in getting a handle on the state’s red tide affliction.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Florida Legislature#Election State#Florida Democratic Party#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Walt Disney Co#Gop#Democratic#Democrats
click orlando

Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets successfully launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – When three different space companies launched three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast was busier than ever. United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX all launched crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday, from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast. [TRENDING: Become...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Aaron Bean in dominating position ahead of CD 4 GOP Primary

St. Pete Polls found he may already have the nomination locked up. State Sen. Aaron Bean faces little challenge in winning the Republican Primary for an open congressional seat. That’s the clear takeaway from a new St. Pete Polls survey of likely Republican voters in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list

Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy