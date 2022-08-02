Next wave of Disney campaign donations could signal whether the Mouse is mad at Florida Republicans

Read on floridapolitics.com
RittSea
3d ago
And Disney’s stock value plunge and low park attendance is an indicator of people’s anger at them.
Reply(14)
14
Related
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
VIDEO: DeSantis launches first TV ad of his Florida gubernatorial campaign
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spotlights letters he’s received from Floridians thanking him for his leadership and expressing their support for the conservative agenda he’s implemented in Florida, in the first TV ad of the governor’s 2022 re-election campaign. App users can see video here. ©2022 Cox Media...
Florida’s new ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plate stirs controversy
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter last week to promote the state's new license plate design. Since then, the responses have ranged from support to criticism.
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis’ actions on property insurance crisis
'This dire situation demands immediate and meaningful action that protects Florida consumers.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more to stabilize Florida’s troubled property insurance market. Fried, a Democrat running for her party’s nomination to replace DeSantis, wrote to DeSantis on Thursday slamming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Strategist: Florida Gov. DeSantis Not “Distancing” From Trump, But Charting Own Path
During an appearance Monday on the C-SPAN show Washington Journal, nationally prominent Republican media strategist Adam Goodman of Tampa dismissed chatter that DeSantis is distancing himself from Trump. “I don’t think … it’s as much keeping his distance as charting his own path,” Goodman
floridapolitics.com
Al Hernandez: Health care executive wants to restore school district where teachers are leaving
After fleeing Cuba with his family, a teenager thrived thanks to his teachers. Decades later, he would like to pay them back. In April 1980, 125,000 Cubans climbed aboard boats in the port of Mariel west of Havana. The first of the refugees arrived in Florida the next day. A joint agreement between the two countries allowed for mass migration, which followed a worsening Cuban economy.
Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids
Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail round-up: New ad blasts Berny Jacques over his ‘leftist day job’
'Call Berny Jacues and demand he come clean about his leftist day job.'. A new ad hitting mailboxes in Pinellas County-based House District 59 is asking voters to call up Republican candidate Berny Jacques — misspelled as “Jacues” on the mailer — and “demand he come clean about his leftist day job.”
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning Floridians about a new scam in the crypto world. Known as “pig butchering” or...
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
floridapolitics.com
Florida’s red tide response called too limited, too slow
'I don’t think legislators are going to really endorse bigger sticks in this situation.'. Florida government, when it comes to environmental protection and conservation, can end up on the side that it’s better to allow pollution, and try to do something about it on the back end, than prevent that pollution in the first place. That’s causing a serious problem in getting a handle on the state’s red tide affliction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets successfully launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – When three different space companies launched three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast was busier than ever. United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX all launched crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday, from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast. [TRENDING: Become...
floridapolitics.com
Six-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement
‘We cannot afford to elect anything less than a pro-choice champion.’. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s bid for Governor is gaining steam this week with the help of a pair of groups focused on electing progressive women who back reproductive rights. On Wednesday, Fried’s campaign announced the endorsement of #VoteProChoice,...
click orlando
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aaron Bean in dominating position ahead of CD 4 GOP Primary
St. Pete Polls found he may already have the nomination locked up. State Sen. Aaron Bean faces little challenge in winning the Republican Primary for an open congressional seat. That’s the clear takeaway from a new St. Pete Polls survey of likely Republican voters in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.
WEAR
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
Comments / 41