Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
Fox News Host Calls Out GOP for Not Joining Pelosi on Taiwan Trip

Fox News host Gillian Turner on Wednesday called out Republicans for not joining Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan—despite reportedly being invited—noting that their presence would have shown “solidarity.”Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan this week prompted quite a bit of saber-rattling from the Chinese government, which viewed the rare trip from a top-ranking U.S. official as a “major political provocation” to Beijing’s sovereignty.Additionally, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle brace for a surge in international tensions over the trip, some are upset with the White House for seemingly hanging the speaker out to dry.Yet,...
Collins-Sinema compromise bill draws backlash: “Political stunt that won’t address abortion rights”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As GOP-led states continue working to further restrict reproductive freedom in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's late June ruling, some progressive advocates on Monday responded critically to the introduction of bipartisan abortion rights legislation.
Half of GOP Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds

David Beard, a 69-year-old retiree, in Liberal, Mo., July 10, 2022. (Christopher Smith/The New York Times) As Donald Trump weighs whether to open an unusually early White House campaign, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows that his post-presidential quest to consolidate his support within the Republican Party has instead left him weakened, with nearly half the party’s primary voters seeking someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to abandon him if he wins the nomination.
Ex-Sen. David Perdue says he has 'differences' with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but wants to 'help' him beat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race

David Perdue said he wants to "help" Brian Kemp defeat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race. "Governor Kemp and I have differences. There's no doubt about that," he said on a recent podcast. Perdue, with the backing of Trump, unsuccessfully challenged Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Former Georgia...
