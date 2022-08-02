Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG should have beaten Real Madrid in Champions League

Read on www.90min.com
Joan Laporta fires fresh warning to Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong over Barcelona stay
Joan Laporta demands effort from Frenkie de Jong to negotiate his stay at Barcelona.
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Man Utd continue push for Frenkie de Jong; Chelsea register interest
Manchester United are continuing to hold talks over Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but Chelsea have now made their interest known.
Why Man Utd's move to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has stalled
Frenkie de Jong remains open to moving to Manchester United despite the hold up on his proposed transfer to Old Trafford, 90min understands. De Jong has been es
Everton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Premier League season preview for Everton, including how to watch games, their key players, squad list and more.
Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches
Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Sane at Liverpool; Man Utd at De Jong breaking point
Friday's transfer rumours include Leroy Sane, Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana, Benjamin Sesko, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leandro Paredes and more.
Barcelona ask Gerard Pique & Sergio Busquets to take further pay cuts
Barcelona have asked club captain Sergio Busquets and vice captain Gerard Pique to take further wage cuts in order to help them register new players.
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer stance amid spate of injuries
Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any further signings before the transfer window closes.
Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
Cesc Fabregas admits trying to encourage Barcelona to sign Aurelien Tchouameni
Cesc Fabregas admits trying to tempt Barcelona to bid for Aurelien Tchouameni.
West Ham vs Manchester City: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Erik ten Hag press conference: Martial to miss Brighton; Ronaldo role; De Jong latest
Erik ten Hag provides an update on Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
LA Galaxy announce Riqui Puig signing & Rayan Raveloson sale
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
Real Salt Lake sign Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Real Salt Lake saw a busy final day to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, finalizing a deal for Braian Ojeda in the final hours. The midfielder agreed to join RSL on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, arriving as the team’s first ever U22 Initiative signing.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brighton
