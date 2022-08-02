ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Aces of Trades: Wisconsin native finds a new career in Marion

By Drew Bracken
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
Jodi Cooper had dreams. But dreams change.

“My dream was to someday run my own childcare center,” said Cooper. “I always loved kids, loved teaching them and watching them grow.”

Then came that one night.

“I remember attending my first show at the Palace,” she recalled, “which was for a Third Day concert in 2016. The theatre was absolutely breathtaking. I even commented to my husband, ‘Could you imagine working here? This place is amazing!’”

Today, Cooper is the operations business manager at Marion Palace Theatre.

“I was in a few high school plays, but I never had a dream of being in theatre," she noted.

Cooper grew up in Laona, Wisconsin, a small town about 90 minutes north of Green Bay. She graduated from Laona High School in 1997. There were only 24 kids in her graduating class. She did online college courses through the University of Phoenix, earning an associate degree in education and a bachelor’s in business, with a certificate in digital marketing.

“I started working at a daycare in Appleton, WI,” she said. “I worked there for about two years. And I became a foster parent in 2007 because I just always had a love to help children. But fostering and childcare was rough, so I left that career field — but I continued to foster children in my home for an additional seven years.”

“I always loved musicals,” she continued. “Growing up, I would visit my grandparents every summer in Door County, Wisconsin. My grandpa had every musical ever made, all on VHS tapes, complete with a numbering checkout system so he knew who had his movies. I would spend my summer nights picking out all my favorites to watch over and over. 'Bye Bye Birdie' and 'South Pacific' were always part of that list.”

She came to Marion in 2014 to be closer to her husband’s family and started at the theatre in 2017, first as box office coordinator and marketing assistant.

“Jodi is one of those employees anyone and everyone in management is looking to add to their team,” said Bev Ford, then executive director of the Marion Palace Theatre, now executive director of the Marion Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “She was always quick to lend a helping hand wherever she could, whether that was setting up for an event or troubleshooting ticketing issues — and everything in between. She was, and I’m sure continues to be, an invaluable member of Team Palace.”

“My absolute favorite thing about the Palace is being able to see the children in local shows come alive on stage," said Cooper.

“I didn’t grow up in Marion, but I can see the love Marionites have for this theatre," she noted. "This building is beautiful. The history is amazing. The chance to bring people into a 94-year-old theatre is something not everyone gets to do on a daily basis.”

“I went from a shy, quiet, country girl to being a foster parent, to becoming the business manager of the Marion Palace Theatre," added Cooper. "I never thought I would end up living here, but when God tells me to move, I move. He brought me to Marion for a reason, and while He has me here, I’m going to do my best to show everyone what a wonderful community Marion truly is.”

Marion Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center St. in Marion. For more information, call 740-383-2101 or log on marionpalace.org.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs — whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at news@marionstar.com.

#Foster Children#South Pacific#Summer Nights#Laona High School#The University Of Phoenix
The Marion Star

