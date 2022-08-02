Where to Watch and Stream The Big Wedding Free Online

Read on epicstream.com
Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie
It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
Dragon Ball Super Volume 16 is Now Available
Dragon Ball Super's Granolah the Survivor Arc of Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou's popular manga serise is almost over, and it looks like the upcoming chapter will finally wrap up the story after we've seen Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah defeat Gas in the last month's action-packed chapter. But before Dragon Ball...
