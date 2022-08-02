Read on www.dailyadvocate.com
Daily Advocate
The value of a true friend
Friends play a significant role in promoting our overall health, such as boosting our happiness and reducing our stress. Friends increase our sense of belonging and purpose and keep us mentally and physically strong by helping us make better lifestyle choices and lowering our likelihood of depression. Friends help us through traumatic times, especially in times of divorce, loss of a job or the death of a loved one. In fact, when you are in a crisis you will discover who your true friends are, for in the words of Walter Winchell, “a friend is one who walks in when others walk out.”
Daily Advocate
GPL names Summer Reading winners
GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library Summer Reading Program may have ended on July 29, but the fun didn’t until the Carnival on August 3. On that day, prizes were awarded to the kids lucky enough to be drawn as winners from the 408 participants. The Children’s Grand...
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
dayton.com
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’
B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years. Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.
Daily Advocate
Darke County Endowment for the Arts makes good things happen
Although Darke County Endowment for the Arts seems to fly under the radar when it comes to attracting donors to assist the organization’s financial growth, those seeking funding for arts projects are keenly aware of the opportunities provided by the Endowment to engender artistic growth in our community. DCEA received sixteen grant applications this year, all worthy of acceptance, and all applicants received funds; the results of this generous funding will benefit our entire community and enrich lives currently as well as in the future.
Daily Advocate
Veterans museum plans sale
TROY – Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting a barn sale to support the museum on Aug. 19-21. In addition to museum items, the MVVM is inviting people to set up their own stands to sell their own yard sale-type items. Spaces are available for $25 for the three-day event. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Vendors are responsible for removing their nonsale items from the museum property by 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Daily Advocate
British Invasion coming to band shell
GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band returns to the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 7. Concert time is 7 p.m. There is plenty of seating available on park benches or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be under the direction of Associate Director Doug Albright.
Daily Advocate
DCCA announces cast for upcoming show
DCCA ANNOUNCES CAST FOR MCT’S THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES. Darke County Center for the Arts will present two performances of Missoula Children Theatre’s production of The Emperor’s New Clothes starring local students on Saturday, August 6 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville; the matinee starts at 3 p.m. and the evening show begins at 7 p.m. An innovative interpretation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic, the show will entertain audiences of all ages.
dayton.com
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Boy’s golf starts season with Greenville Invitational
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Boy’s golf opened their season on Aug. 4 with the 26th annual Greenville Boys Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Greenville finished 13th out of 14 teams at the event. They shot a 404 as a team. They were six strokes away from 12th place Sidney.
dayton.com
Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall and Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting are heading to Kings Island’s Timberwolf Amphitheatre this month as the final concerts of the venue’s 2022 concert series. On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear...
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
Daily Advocate
LifeWise welcomes FM fourth graders
PITSBURG – LifeWise Academy at Franklin-Monroe is pleased to announce their Director and teacher for the upcoming school year. LifeWise-FM will begin serving FM fourth graders beginning Sept. 13 with the hope of adding other grades as the school allows. Director at the FM program is Christine Nealeigh with JoAnn Hawkey serving as teacher. Hawkey is a retired FM teacher. Classes will be held at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren.
Daily Advocate
Local News
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Aug. 10, at noon.
dayton.com
Franklin’s downtown food truck park opens today
Franklin city officials have a lot of plans underway to revitalize their downtown district and will be taking the next step to make it a destination location from 5 to 9 p.m. today. The city will open its newly built food truck park at 20 E. Fourth St., where a...
dayton.com
New Dayton tap room expected to open in September
Little Fish Brewing Co. is located at 116 Webster Street in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. “We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said. Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with...
Daily Advocate
Local shelter responds to viral post on sick puppies
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Animal Shelter addresses the sick puppies. A Facebook post has gone viral after Ryan Hartmann expressed his concerns following the loss of his newest family member, Mika. Mika was one of 15 puppies adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House July 30....
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Plum Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised he had been storing items in the large garage being the residence, and when he went to clean it out, he noticed the garage door had been taken down and placed on the floor. Several items were missing, and when he looked into another shed the male tenant had been using on the property, he found a mini bike and several other items inside that had been stolen from his garage. A witness said he saw two males in the garage on July 20. There are no leads at this time.
luxury-houses.net
Five-star Elegant Living Combines with Modern Healing in this $3.75 Million Private Resort in Yellow Springs
The Estate in Yellow Springs is a luxurious home surrounded by a beautiful pond, gorgeous trees and other multiple entertaining areas now available for sale. This home located at 3443 Grinnell Rd, Yellow Springs, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 8,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta – Dunphy Real Estate Inc. (Phone: 937 767-1140) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Yellow Springs.
