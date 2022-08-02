ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

ACSO Press Release: Lake Mayers Drowning

 2 days ago
wtoc.com

35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m. Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into...
APPLING COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Citizen saves 4 from fiery car crash

REGISTER, Ga. — A good Samaritan saved the lives of a grandfather and his three grandkids after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. “When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors,” Sam Pitout said. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
REGISTER, GA
County
Appling County, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Appling County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Appling, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
douglasnow.com

GBI makes arrest in theft investigation

The GBI Region 4 Douglas Office secured an arrest warrant for Angela Whittle Evans, age 47 of Ambrose, Georgia. Evans was arrested on one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Preliminary information indicates that Evans was working at American Truck Parts in Douglas, Coffee County, Ga. as the Office Manager. The company conducted an audit, and it was determined that funds were missing. According to the arrest warrant, the amount of missing money totaled $215,000. Evans was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center where she was processed into the jail.
AMBROSE, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home

Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

County meeting packed as citizens voice zoning concerns

The Bulloch County Commissioners regular meeting had a packed house Tuesday, August 2, 2022 evening for their packed zoning agenda. A majority of the crowd stayed for zoning changes that were happening around their neighborhoods. Public hearing for Zoning and Road Closure. Denied: Eagle Creek Construction submitted an application to...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
abovethelaw.com

Judge Accused Of Stealing Vegetables From Garden Resigns

Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson of Tattnall County, Georgia, resigned from his job last week. You see, he was arrested for making a terroristic threat and violating his oath as a public officer. But the reason for the altercation that led to the arrest is what’s really turning heads. Because...
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro

At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Medical center expanding in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

18-year-old shot in the area of Mikell Street in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old was shot Sunday around 6:51 p.m. in Statesboro. Savannah Police Patrol officers were in the area of Mikell Street when they heard multiple gunshots. According to officials, seconds later, officers were notified that a male had been hit on Mikell Street by the gunfire.
STATESBORO, GA
valdostatoday.com

Argument over missing dog results in shooting death

METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
METTER, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in a July Bulloch County murder case used to play online videogames with his victim

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this Monday addressing the July 17th homicide that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dolan Blanchard. According to officials, this was not a random act of violence—they have discovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other through online Xbox […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Daisy man faces slew of charges after fleeing from law enforcement

A Daisy man was recently arrested and faces a slew of charges after fleeing from law enforcement officials last week. …the Trooper activated his blue lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. …The driver was identified as Alexander Maurice Ray, 36, of Daisy....
DAISY, GA

