ACSO Press Release: Lake Mayers Drowning

wtoc.com
35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m. Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into...
WJCL
Citizen saves 4 from fiery car crash
REGISTER, Ga. — A good Samaritan saved the lives of a grandfather and his three grandkids after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. “When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors,” Sam Pitout said. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
Bulloch County elderly couple dies from heat exhaustion Monday afternoon
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly couple was found dead from apparent heat exhaustion on Monday, according to the Bulloch County coroner. Coroner Jake Futch says the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer were found by their daughter at their home on Tall Timbers Lane in Stilson on Monday afternoon. Larry Greer was found […]
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
douglasnow.com
GBI makes arrest in theft investigation
The GBI Region 4 Douglas Office secured an arrest warrant for Angela Whittle Evans, age 47 of Ambrose, Georgia. Evans was arrested on one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Preliminary information indicates that Evans was working at American Truck Parts in Douglas, Coffee County, Ga. as the Office Manager. The company conducted an audit, and it was determined that funds were missing. According to the arrest warrant, the amount of missing money totaled $215,000. Evans was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center where she was processed into the jail.
wtoc.com
Police asking for help identifying car of interest following Holsey Law Firm fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson in Jesup is still under investigation by the Georgia Department of Insurance and they’re asking for your help. Harris Real Estate and the Holsey Law Firm in Jesup have both moved to new locations after their office building on Cherry Street in Jesup burned down the morning of July 9.
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
County meeting packed as citizens voice zoning concerns
The Bulloch County Commissioners regular meeting had a packed house Tuesday, August 2, 2022 evening for their packed zoning agenda. A majority of the crowd stayed for zoning changes that were happening around their neighborhoods. Public hearing for Zoning and Road Closure. Denied: Eagle Creek Construction submitted an application to...
abovethelaw.com
Judge Accused Of Stealing Vegetables From Garden Resigns
Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson of Tattnall County, Georgia, resigned from his job last week. You see, he was arrested for making a terroristic threat and violating his oath as a public officer. But the reason for the altercation that led to the arrest is what’s really turning heads. Because...
One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro
At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
wtoc.com
18-year-old shot in the area of Mikell Street in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old was shot Sunday around 6:51 p.m. in Statesboro. Savannah Police Patrol officers were in the area of Mikell Street when they heard multiple gunshots. According to officials, seconds later, officers were notified that a male had been hit on Mikell Street by the gunfire.
valdostatoday.com
Argument over missing dog results in shooting death
METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
Man arrested in a July Bulloch County murder case used to play online videogames with his victim
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this Monday addressing the July 17th homicide that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dolan Blanchard. According to officials, this was not a random act of violence—they have discovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other through online Xbox […]
claxtonenterprise.com
Daisy man faces slew of charges after fleeing from law enforcement
A Daisy man was recently arrested and faces a slew of charges after fleeing from law enforcement officials last week. …the Trooper activated his blue lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. …The driver was identified as Alexander Maurice Ray, 36, of Daisy....
A new Buc-ee's is coming to Glynn County, Georgia
DARIEN, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A new Buc-ee's travel center is coming to Glynn County, Georgia, at Exit 42 on I-95. That's about 6 miles from Darien, Georgia and 7.8 miles from Pinehurst, Georgia. The supersized convenience store, which...
wpde.com
Georgia man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin into Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man from Georgia has been sentenced to 207 months in federal prison after trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin from Atlanta to Eastern North Carolina. Demetrice “Peanut” Parker, 47, of Waycross Georgia, was sentenced for illegal possession of a gun and his part in...
